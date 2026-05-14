Everything We Know About the Mandalorian and Grogu (So Far)

The man, the myth, the Mando meets the baby, the foundling, the Jedi.

The Mandalorian is a man of few words but many talents including hand-to-hand combat, blurrg riding, and beskar spear dueling. A father to the cutest foundling child in the galaxy, Din Djarin is known across the stars as a bounty hunter who will get the job done.

Meanwhile, Star Wars fans fell in love with Grogu before the Mandalorian (or the audience) even knew his name. While Grogu doesn’t say much, he makes his opinions and desires known by Force pulling a snack to his side, saving his adoptive dad from threats, or learning the ways of the Jedi and the Mandalorian warriors.

Through their many adventures, the Mandalorian and Grogu have become two of the Star Wars saga’s most beloved heroes — and there is still much more to come when Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives only in theaters May 22, 2027.

What do we really know about the mysterious Mando behind the mask and his small but fierce charge? Dive into the Living Waters of lore and see what we can uncover about the Clan of Two and their enduring bond.

First things first

We met Din Djarin — the titular Mandalorian — in Chapter 1 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian as he coolly strolled into a pub on the icy planet of Pagodon, took down some troublemakers, and successfully captured his target. Din was a near-silent but deadly killer — a bounty hunter who only cared about credits and the next job. It was one of these well-paying gigs, however, that changed his life forever. But more on that little green guy in a moment.

During the Clone Wars, Separatist forces descended on Din’s childhood village home on Aq Vetina where he was rescued by Mandalorian Death Watch commandos. His saviors adopted him as a Foundling — a traditional role in Mandalorian society for orphans — and he grew up on the moon of Concordia. As part of the Children of the Watch, Din was raised among cultural zealots, who required that all members strictly observe the ancient Mandalorian Creed. This was their way.

As time went on, and as the Empire tightened its grip around the proud warrior people, this sect of Mandalorians eventually ended up in the sewers of the Outer Rim planet of Nevarro. While most of the members of the Watch remained out of sight from the locals, Din became a bounty hunter, scouring the galaxy for credits and bounties.

Meet cute

Grogu, a member of the same species as Yoda, only appeared for a few moments in the first chapter of The Mandalorian, but he made a very big impression. It was later revealed that young Grogu was inside the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during the execution of Order 66. Protected by several Jedi amid the attacking of the clones, Grogu was whisked away to safety by Jedi Master Kelleran Beq and hidden from the emerging Empire.

Years later, after tracking a mysterious bounty from an Imperial loyalist working for Moff Gideon, Din Djarin was shocked to discover that his target was a small green alien hiding out in a hover pram.

At first Grogu appeared to be completely at the mercy of those around him, including Din Djarin who saved him from the assassin droid IG-11. While Djarin initially turned Grogu over to the Imperial remnant, the Mandalorian quickly had a change of heart, risking his life to save the foundling. With the help of a Mandalorian Armorer who crafted them a sigil made out of beskar, Grogu and Din officially became a clan of two.

Such wonderful toys

Djarin was rather good at being a bounty hunter — and at defending himself against any galactic peril. An expert marksman, he preferred to use either his long-range Amban rifle or his trusty Blastech IB-94 blaster pistol. His payment for that mission to capture Grogu was a camtono full of beskar, an heirloom metal for the Mandalorian people that was made increasingly rare after the Great Purge of Mandalore. With that payment, The Armorer was able to forge more armor, eventually completing a full, matching set of Mandalorian steel. Over time, he also added a jetpack, “whistling birds” (heat-seeking, explosive darts housed within beskar gauntlets), as well as a beskar spear.

With Grogu in tow, Din began a long journey aboard their ship, the Razor Crest, to return the mysterious alien to his people, whatever that would entail. Determined to reunite the child with the mythical Jedi, Din journeyed across the galaxy in search of the near-extinct space wizards. Mandalorian royal Bo-Katan Kryze sent the pair to her ally, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano on Corvus. It was Tano who revealed the child’s true name — Grogu — and pointed them on a path to the new Jedi Order.

As Djarin couldn’t speak with Grogu in a traditional way to learn more about the foundling under his care, most of Grogu’s abilities come as a surprise during high stakes moments when one of the two, or a nearby ally, was in distress. Grogu was able to levitate a mudhorn and save the Mandalorian’s life and use the Force to heal Greef Karga’s wounds after he was attacked by a flying predator. At 50 years old, Grogu still behaved very much like a child, demanding snacks and using the Force to speed up the process of a cookie finding its way to his belly. A mixture of curiosity and rebelliousness sometimes got Grogu in trouble in the cockpit of the Razor Crest, where the shiny buttons and levers were too enticing for him to leave untouched.

Ultimately, Din reluctantly surrendered the child to Luke Skywalker, taking off his helmet to tearfully say goodbye to Grogu. This, however, was a grave sin for the Children of the Watch, and Din became an apostate in the eyes of his people.

A new home

While Luke helped hone Grogu’s Force abilities, it wasn’t long before Grogu chose to return to the Mandalorian, the man he considered his father, and become Din Djain’s apprentice. Their attachment proved to be stronger than the Jedi tenets.

During the Battle of Mos Espa, Grogu and Din Djarin reunited on Tatooine where they assisted the new daimyo of Tatooine, Boba Fett, in a fight against the Pyke Syndicate. Proving his abilities had grown, Grogu tamed a mighty rancor and later, while helping Bo-Katan Kryze and her forces retake Mandalore, Grogu created a shield to protect Kryze and Djarin from Moff Gideon’s Imperial remnant forces as the Mandalorian worked to rejoin his people and, alongside Bo-Katan and the Darksaber, reunite them under one banner once more.

After adventures across the galaxy, Grogu and Din — a Clan of Two united by the Mudhorn crest — returned to Nevarro, where Greef Karga gave them a plot of land to settle down on as thanks for their help against raiding pirates. After years on the run, their homestead on Nevarro gives them a chance to breathe before their next mission, helping the fledgling New Republic protect the galaxy.

Join their next mission only in theaters May 22, 2026!

Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu stars Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian, Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward, and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt. The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Ian Bryce, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Watch the latest trailer for the film and get your tickets now for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.