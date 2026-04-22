Before going into harm's way, check your armor with these Grogu-inspired crafts.

Everyone’s favorite little foundling is gearing up for his first big screen adventure in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu! Grogu will be proudly wearing his beskar rondel, a round armor piece complete with his Clan of Two’s mudhorn insignia, as he gets ready to go into action.

We’ve got our tickets for the film’s premiere on May 22, 2026. Now get ready with these two projects inspired by the adorable armor, one for your foundlings to wear on their own adventures (or to the theater!) and one for you!

What You’ll Need

Armor Foil Relief Art

P rinted mudhorn template

Scissors

6-inch wooden embroidery hoop

Cardboard

Pencil

Tacky or school glue

Aluminum foil

Black acrylic paint

Paint brush

Paper towels

Cotton swabs

Silver acrylic paint

Rondel Coaster

Cricut cutting machine

Blank 3.5” ceramic coaster with cork backing

Chrome permanent adhesive vinyl

Official mudhorn insignia (Cricut Design Space)

Silver permanent adhesive vinyl

Scissors

Transfer tape

Thick silver leather trim or cording

All-purpose adhesive glue

Get Started!

The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Armor Foil Relief Art

Step 1: Print the mudhorn template and cut out the circle.

Step 2: Separate the embroidery hoops. Trace the inside of the larger hoop on a scrap of cardboard and cut it out.

Tip: Kids will need help cutting through thick cardboard from a box.

Step 3: Next, glue the template circle to the cardboard.

Step 4: Slowly trace the outline of the mudhorn with a thick line of glue. Let dry until clear.

Step 5: Cut a piece of foil slightly bigger than the cardboard circle. Press it around the front side, rubbing the raised lines of glue as you wrap it around.

Step 6: Swipe black acrylic paint across the foil. While the paint is still wet, gently wipe the surface with a dry paper towel, allowing some paint to remain in the crevices.

Step 7: Trace the raised lines of the mudhorn with cotton swabs to highlight the edges, then let all paint dry.

Step 8: Paint the larger embroidery hoop silver and let it dry.

Step 9: Gently press the dry foil circle into the silver hoop, loosening and tightening it as needed. Add a line of glue around the back side to keep it secure.

Your armor foil relief is done! Hang it on the wall as a piece of Star Wars-inspired art or add it to your Grogu costume to complete his iconic look.

Rondel Coasters

Step 1: Use a Cricut cutting machine to cut a 3.5” diameter circle out of chrome permanent adhesive vinyl.

Step 2: Add the official mudhorn insignia (image ID #M262D0EDA) to the canvas and resize it to 3” high.

Step 3: Use the machine to cut the mudhorn insignia and prepare it by removing the background and placing transfer tape on top.

Step 4: Stick the chrome circle on the blank coaster, pressing down slowly to prevent air bubbles.

Step 5: Stick the mudhorn insignia in the center using the transfer tape and press it down gently.

Step 6: Cut a piece of silver trim or cording about 11.5” long. Glue it around the edge of the coaster using an all-purpose adhesive glue and let dry.

Step 7: Affix the cork backing on the bottom side of the coaster.

Repeat for more coasters as needed, and your Grogu coaster set is complete! Bake some delicious yellow travel biscuits or procure some Nevarro Nummies blue cookies to go along with your tea or coffee for the full Mandalorian cozy snack experience.

Get tickets now on sale at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold and get ready for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.