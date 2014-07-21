ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars SDCC 2014 Exclusives Checklist

July 22, 2014
Check out StarWars.com's comprehensive guide to collectibles available at SDCC 2014!

Heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2014 and looking to take home some Star Wars collectibles? Check out StarWars.com's complete guide to new exclusives and products available at the massive pop culture party, from art to clothing to action figures!

ACME Archives - Oola Character Key
Booth #5629
($39)
The latest in ACME’s popular series of Character Keys – consisting of a cel layer floated above a lithographic background offering color reference, sketches, stats, and an animation-style rendering of Jabba’s slave girl, Oola. Each character key comes matted with a title tag and a certificate of authenticity. Matted measurements are 8 inches x 6 inches.

Oola Character Key - ACME Archives

Black Milk - Sith Touchdown
Booth #2913
($100)
Be the first to get your hands on the Black Milk Clothing's Sith Touchdown!

Sith Touchdown - Black Milk

Star Wars Celebration - Luke Skywalker Pin
Booth #2913
The Star Wars Celebration pin trading program starts at San Diego Comic-Con with the X-wing Luke Skywalker pin. Purchase a Star Wars Celebration Anaheim ticket at the Lucasfilm Pavilion (Booth #2913) and receive your pin at the show.

The Star Wars Celebration Anaheim Pin Trading Collection will feature a total of 45 unique character pins, designed by artist Christopher Lee. Some pins will be available for sale or trade at Celebration, while others will be available online, exclusively for Celebration ticket-holders.

Panel1_Final

Diamond Select Toys - Star Wars Spirit Yoda Figure Bank
Booth #2401
($23)
Toys, exclusives... a Jedi craves these things! DST's 7-inch Yoda bank returns in spirit form, as a translucent blue vinyl figure exclusively available at SDCC! In scale to previously released Ultimate Quarter Scale action figures and banks, this new limited edition of the original Yoda bank includes a separate cane accessory, and has a coin slot on the back as well as an access door in the base.

Hologram Yoda - Diamond

Gentle Giant - R2-KT SDCC 2014 Exclusive Maquette & More
Booth #3513
(R2-KT: $80)
R2-KT was created by Albin Johnson (founder of the 501st Legion), master droid builder Jerry Greene, and the R2 Builders Club for Johnson’s daughter Katie (the "KT" in the droid’s name is a tribute to her). In real life, R2-KT makes appearances at children's hospitals, Star Wars Celebration and charity events in the southeastern United States. In the Star Wars universe, the character had a cameo in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars film, and has been made an official part of the universe’s canon. Gentle Giant Ltd. is excited to realize our own incarnation of this character with the R2-KT Maquette. More importantly, we’re proud to announce that $10 from each R2-KT Maquette sold at the show will go to the San Diego Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Digitally sculpted by the master artisans at Gentle Giant Ltd., the R2-KT maquette uses the top photo reference available for top-notch accuracy. Cold cast in high quality polystone and hand painted, each limited edition maquette comes individually numbered and includes a matching certificate of authenticity.

Also available at SDCC will be a Ralph McQuarrie-style Luke Skywalker mini bust, a Jek Porkins mini-bust, and an oversized AT-AT driver based on the original Kenner toy.

R2-KT - Gentle Giant

Hallmark - Wampa Keepsake Ornament & Star Wars Itty Bittys Two-Pack
Booth #2913-H
($35 per Wampa Keepsake Ornament; $20 per itty bittys pair)
Wampa was created especially for event sales and depicts the ferocious horned predator that attacked Luke Skywalker on the ice planet Hoth as seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. In place of actual wampa fur, the ornament is covered in velvety flocking. Limited edition of 1,800.

Hallmark is offering an exclusive two-pack of itty bittys styled after a Tusken Raider and a Bantha as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope. Limited edition of 2,700.

Visitors will also be able to meet and receive free autographs from Keepsake Ornament Artist Jake Angell, who created this year’s Yoda Peekbuster ornament scheduled to arrive in Hallmark Gold Crown stores in October. Visitors can also collect a series of five buttons featuring Keepsake Ornaments that will be handed out for free while quantities last. The series features Star Wars designs, with a limited quantity of one design given away each day of the event.

    • Hasbro - Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch - Jabba the Hutt Throne Room Action Figure Set
    Booth #3329 or HasbroToyShop.com
    ($64.99)
    The fan-favorite Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch action figure line jumps to hyperspace in 2014 with the introduction of iconic in-scale vehicles and alien creatures, all featuring the incredibly accurate design and high level of articulation fans have come to expect from The Black Series collection. Fans will have their first opportunity to collect a 6-inch scale Jabba the Hutt at San Diego Comic-Con with the Jabba the Hutt's Throne Room Action Figure Set, which comes with exclusive railing, hookah, and in-scale articulated Salacious Crumb action figure. The figures are packed out in a special, scene-accurate display that depicts Jabba's throne room, complete with space for last year’s Han Solo in Carbonite figure (no longer available). Following the convention, a limited number will be available on HasbroToyShop.com.

    star-wars-jabb-hutt-sdcc-1

    Her Universe - R2-D2 My Hero Jewelry Collection
    Booth #2913
    ($38-$85)
    The Star Wars by Her Universe R2-D2 My Hero Jewelry Collection, featuring high-end necklaces, bracelets, rings, and hair clips, was designed at The Sparkle Factory and made in the USA. Find out more HerUniverse.com.

    R2-D2 Jewelry - Her Universe

    JAKKS - 31" Shadow Stormtrooper
    ($50)
    A massive figure, beautifully sculpted and limited to 500 pieces, with each marked to record when it was produced!

    • LEGO - Star Wars Rebels: Ghost Starship
    Booth #2829
    ($39.99)
    The Ghost will be available at the LEGO booth and limited to 1,000 pieces sold during SDCC, with 250 available each day.

    The Ghost, Star Wars Rebels - LEGO

    Mattel - Hot Wheels: Star Wars - Darth Vader

    Booth #3029
    ($40)
    Celebrate the epic collaboration of two of the world’s most iconic brands with the first ever Hot Wheels Star Wars vehicle. This one-of-a-kind premium Darth Vader car comes in exclusive lights and sound packaging for an experience unlike any across the galaxy! Visit www.MattyCollector.com for more information!

    • Plasticolor Inc. - Star Wars Key Chain Collectors Sets & Stormtrooper Floormats
    Booth #2913-Q
    ($19.95 per key chain set; limit 2 per person / $49.95 per floormat set; each set includes 2 floormats)
    Two Star Wars key chain collectors sets, Boba Fett and Darth Vader, will be available for sale beginning Preview Night! Only 1,000 have been made of each! Exclusive Star Wars Stormtrooper Floormats will be available in 5 different colors, with a different color available each day. All were made by hand in California and are limited to 48 pieces each. The Comic-Con release schedule is:

    Wednesday – Gray
    Thursday – Blue
    Friday – Red
    Saturday – Pink
    Sunday – Green

    Visit MyCoolCarStuff.com for more information!

    • Stylin’ Online - Star Wars Shirts & Hats
    Star Wars AT-AT SDCC Shirt
    ($23)
    Just when you thought it was safe to go back to Hall H the Empire returns! This tee features the iconic AT AT from Star Wars stomping past the San Diego Convention Center. Look for it at the giant Tower of Tees!

    AT-AT SDCC - Stylin Online

    Star Wars Boba Fett SDCC Hat
    ($25)
    Boba Fett is back! This New Era hat features Boba Feet art on the brim and the iconic Mandalorian logo on the front. The hat features a snap back so one size fits all!

    Boba Fett hat - Stylin Online

    Star Wars Darth Vader SDCC Hat
    ($25)
    The Force is strong with this one. This New Era hat features an image of Darth Vader on the brim and the Empire logo on the brim. The hat features a snap back so one size fits all!

    Darth Vader hat - Stylin Online

    Star Wars Han Solo SDCC Hat
    ($25)
    Sometimes being a scruffy-looking Nerf herder pays off. This New Era hat features an image of Han Solo on the brim and Rebels logo on the front. The hat also features a snap back so one size fits all!

    Han Solo hat - Stylin Online

    Star Wars Stormtrooper SDCC Hat
    ($25)
    Join the Empire today! This great looking New Era hat features an image of a stormtrooper on the brim and the Empire logo on the front. The hat features a snap back so one size fits all!

    Stormtrooper hat - Stylin Online

    Toys R Us/Entertainment Earth - Star Wars: The Black Series Cantina Showdown Play Set
    Booth #2343
    Recreate the biggest Star Wars battles with figures from The Black Series! This set includes highly articulated 6” figures that are part of the ultimate Star Wars collection. Both figures have holsters and blasters; the Han Solo figure comes with an extra set of hands. Find out more at ToysRUs.com!

    Cantina Showdown Black Series - Toys R Us/Entertainment Earth

