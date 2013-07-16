Exclusive Star Wars Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con

Statues, action figures, busts, flash drives, and more will be available only at SDCC!



San Diego Comic-Con International (July 18-21) is famous for its special merchandise available only at the show, and several Star Wars licensees have prepared some major exclusives for this year. Check them out after the jump...and happy hunting if you're attending!

ACME Archives Ltd., Booth 5629



Boushh Character Key, $39.99

Dark Horse Comics, Booth 2615



Star Wars #7 Exclusive Cover, $5.00

Diamond Select Toys, Booth 2607



R2-B1 Bank, $23.00

Super7, Booth 5245



Star Wars T-Shirts, $25.00 each or 3 for $60.00

Gentle Giant, Booth 3513



"Magnitude" Admiral Ackbar Mini Bust, $175.00

Boba Fett Deluxe Mini Bust, $150.00

Yak Face POTF Jumbo Figure, $80.00

Hasbro, Booth 3329



Angry Birds Star Wars Special Action Figure Set, $24.99

Boba Fett (Black Series) with Han Solo in Carbonite, $44.99

Mimoco, Booth 5338



Chewie Flash Drive

Her Universe, Booth 2913-F



Wednesday: 30th Anniversary Return of the Jedi Necklace

Thursday: "Ahsoka's Choice" T-Shirt

Friday: Jaina Solo T-Shirt