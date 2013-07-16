ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Exclusive Star Wars Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con

July 16, 2013
July 16, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Statues, action figures, busts, flash drives, and more will be available only at SDCC!

A blue-outlined Darth Vader, a roaring Chewbacca, Han Solo holding a blaster, C-3PO, and R2-D2 in cartoon form.
San Diego Comic-Con International (July 18-21) is famous for its special merchandise available only at the show, and several Star Wars licensees have prepared some major exclusives for this year. Check them out after the jump...and happy hunting if you're attending!

ACME Archives Ltd., Booth 5629

  • Boushh Character Key, $39.99

Boushh character key collectible from Acme Archives at San Diego Comic-Con 2013.

Dark Horse Comics, Booth 2615

  • Star Wars #7 Exclusive Cover, $5.00

Darth Vader appears through mist on the cover of the #7 issue of the Star Wars comic book series from Dark Horse Comics.

Diamond Select Toys, Booth 2607

  • R2-B1 Bank, $23.00

R2-B1, one of the astromech droids assigned to the Royal Shuttle of Naboo, vinyl bank collectible from Diamond Select Toys at San Diego Comic-Con 2013.

Super7, Booth 5245

  • Star Wars T-Shirts, $25.00 each or 3 for $60.00

Star Wars t-shirts advertisement from Super7 at San Diego Comic-Con 2013.

Gentle Giant, Booth 3513

  • "Magnitude" Admiral Ackbar Mini Bust, $175.00


  • Boba Fett Deluxe Mini Bust, $150.00

Boba Fett Deluxe Mini Bust from Gentle Giant at San Diego Comic-Con 2013.
  • Yak Face POTF Jumbo Figure, $80.00

A Yak Face action figure.

Hasbro, Booth 3329

  • Angry Birds Star Wars Special Action Figure Set, $24.99

An Angry Birds Star Wars special action figure set.
  • Boba Fett (Black Series) with Han Solo in Carbonite, $44.99

An action figure set featuring Boba Fett and Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

Mimoco, Booth 5338

  • Chewie Flash Drive

A Mimobot designer Star Wars USB flash drive shaped like Chewbacca carrying C-3PO on his back.

Her Universe, Booth 2913-F

  • Wednesday: 30th Anniversary Return of the Jedi Necklace

A necklace with a pendant containing poster art from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, shaped like Darth Vader's helmet.
  • Thursday: "Ahsoka's Choice" T-Shirt

Ashley Eckstein wears a t-shirt with Ahsoka Tano's face.
  • Friday: Jaina Solo T-Shirt

Voice actor and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein poses in a t-shirt depicting a lightsaber-wielding Jaina Solo.
  • Saturday: Mara Jade T-Shirt

Voice actor and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein poses in a t-shirt depicting a lightsaber-wielding Mara Jade.
san diego comic-con 2013

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 15, 2023

    October 15, 2023

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

    October 1, 2023

    October 1, 2023

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Start Your Shopping List with These 20 Star Wars Celebration Show Store Exclusives

    March 29, 2023

    March 29, 2023

    Mar 29

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved