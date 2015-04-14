Star Wars Celebration Anaheim Merchandise Sneak Peek, Part 4!

Get a first look at more Celebration-exclusives, including a Star Wars: The Force Awakens shirt and much more!

Sock Wookiees. Space Slug-in-a-box. Gonk droid shirts. Star Wars Celebration Anaheim will have enough exclusive merchandise to make a Jawa jealous. Check out our final batch of preview images below -- including a Star Wars: The Force Awakens T-shirt, with a portion of the proceeds going to UNICEF as a part of the Force for Change initiative! (In case you missed them, take a look at part three, part two, and part one of our merchandise previews.)