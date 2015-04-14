ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim Merchandise Sneak Peek, Part 4!

April 14, 2015
Get a first look at more Celebration-exclusives, including a Star Wars: The Force Awakens shirt and much more!

Sock Wookiees. Space Slug-in-a-box. Gonk droid shirts. Star Wars Celebration Anaheim will have enough exclusive merchandise to make a Jawa jealous. Check out our final batch of preview images below -- including a Star Wars: The Force Awakens T-shirt, with a portion of the proceeds going to UNICEF as a part of the Force for Change initiative! (In case you missed them, take a look at part three, part two, and part one of our merchandise previews.)

  • force-awakens-shirt
    Star Wars: The Force Awakens Shirt of
    force-awakens-shirt
    Star Wars: The Force Awakens Shirt of
  • brown-jacket
    Star Wars Rebels Crew Jacket of
    brown-jacket
    Star Wars Rebels Crew Jacket of
  • craig-drake-celebration-poster
    Star Wars Celebration Anaheim Key Art Lithograph by Craig Drake - 250 Pieces of
    craig-drake-celebration-poster
    Star Wars Celebration Anaheim Key Art Lithograph by Craig Drake - 250 Pieces of
  • craig-drake-leia
    "The Rebel" - Princess Leia Lithograph by Craig Drake - 100 pieces of
    craig-drake-leia
    "The Rebel" - Princess Leia Lithograph by Craig Drake - 100 pieces of
  Star Wars Celebration Bag
    Star Wars Celebration Bag of
    celebration-bag
    Star Wars Celebration Bag of
  • cartoon-toy-poster
    Star Wars Action Figure Compendium Poster - Art by Christopher Lee of
    cartoon-toy-poster
    Star Wars Action Figure Compendium Poster - Art by Christopher Lee of
  • star-wars-cartoon-poster
    Star Wars Movie Poster Lithograph by Christopher Lee - 250 Pieces of
    star-wars-cartoon-poster
    Star Wars Movie Poster Lithograph by Christopher Lee - 250 Pieces of
  • empire-cartoon-poster
    Empire Strikes Back Movie Poster Lithograph by Christopher Lee - 250 Pieces of
    empire-cartoon-poster
    Empire Strikes Back Movie Poster Lithograph by Christopher Lee - 250 Pieces of
  • rotj-cartoon-poster
    Return of the Jedi Poster Lithograph by Christopher Lee - 250 Pieces of
    rotj-cartoon-poster
    Return of the Jedi Poster Lithograph by Christopher Lee - 250 Pieces of
  • empire-bag
    Imperial Messenger Bag of
    empire-bag
    Imperial Messenger Bag of
  • rebel-bag
    Rebel Messenger Bag of
    rebel-bag
    Rebel Messenger Bag of
  • salacious-clock
    Salacious Crumb Wall Clock of
    salacious-clock
    Salacious Crumb Wall Clock of
  Max Rebo Plush
    Max Rebo Plush of
    max-rebo-plush
    Max Rebo Plush of
  Plush Death Star "Dice"
    Plush Death Star “Dice” of
    death-star-dice
    Plush Death Star “Dice” of



    Star Wars Celebration Anaheim California Travel Post Card Set - 500 pieces



  Tahoe Travel Poster
    Tahoe Travel Poster of
    tahoe-travel-poster
    Tahoe Travel Poster of
  San Francisco Travel Poster
    San Francisco Travel Poster of
    star-wars-san-francisco
    San Francisco Travel Poster of
  San Diego Travel Poster
    San Diego Travel Poster of
    san-diego-leia-poster
    San Diego Travel Poster of
  Redwood Travel Poster
    Redwood Travel Poster of
    redwood-endor-poster
    Redwood Travel Poster of
  Hollywood Travel Poster
    Hollywood Travel Poster of
    hollywood-walker-poster
    Hollywood Travel Poster of


    Live Print Shirt Designs (each design can be live printed on site, and each comes on choice of color shirt)


  • sith-shirt
    I'll Be Your Sith Shirt of
    sith-shirt
    I'll Be Your Sith Shirt of
  • rebel-shirt
    I'll Be Your Rebel Shirt of
    rebel-shirt
    I'll Be Your Rebel Shirt of
  • jedi-shirt
    I'll Be Your Jedi Shirt of
    jedi-shirt
    I'll Be Your Jedi Shirt of
  Jar Jar Binks Shirt
    Jar Jar Binks Shirt of
    jar-jar-shirt
    Jar Jar Binks Shirt of
  • falcon-shirt
    I'll Be Your Scoundrel Shirt of
    falcon-shirt
    I'll Be Your Scoundrel Shirt of
  Wicket Shirt
    Wicket Shirt of
    ewok-shirt
    Wicket Shirt of
  • empire-shirt
    I'll Be Your Empire Shirt of
    empire-shirt
    I'll Be Your Empire Shirt of
  Chewbacca Shirt
    Chewbacca Shirt of
    chewbacca-shirt
    Chewbacca Shirt of

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com for more on Star Wars Celebration Anaheim!


    star wars celebration anaheim Star Wars Celebration

