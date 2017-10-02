ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

We Love the LEGO Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite BrickHeadz NYCC Exclusive

October 2, 2017
StarWars.com Team

May the bricks be with you at NYCC.

A bounty of bricks is coming to New York Comic Con, and we can't wait.

A LEGO Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite BrickHeadz set.

The LEGO Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite BrickHeadz set has been officially unveiled as a New York Comic Con exclusive, and it's a memorable one. This will be the first-ever Star Wars BrickHeadz, LEGO's super-cute and stylized take on classic characters. All decorated parts are new and exclusive to this model, and Han Solo will feature the largest BrickHeadz base to date. The piece count clocks in at 329 and the set will cost $40, available only at the LEGO Group’s mobile experience during New York’s Comic Con.

A LEGO Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite BrickHeadz set in its box. A LEGO Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite BrickHeadz set.

We love the cool little details: Boba Fett's red-tinted visor, Han's closed eyes, and the clever way LEGO made our favorite smuggler's hands look like they're poking through the carbonite slab. Happy hunting!

