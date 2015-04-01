First Look at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim T-shirts and More!

Get a sneak peek at the exclusive Star Wars fashions available at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.

Each Star Wars Celebration features new artwork and unique products that fans can only find at the show and we'll be revealing it all here over the next few weeks. Check out the gallery below for a first look at the exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and other apparel that will be available at Star Wars Celebration Anheim and keep an eye on StarWars.com for additional items as we get closer to the show.

Please note that actual product may vary in appearance and availability compared to what's presented here. Visit the store to see what's there, what sizes are available, and how many Republic credits it will set you back.