Devan Coggan

Devan Coggan is a writer and editor for StarWars.com and Marvel.com. She previously worked as a journalist at Entertainment Weekly, where she covered film, television, and all things geeky(She also hosted a Star Wars podcast for EW.) She lives in Los Angeles, and she spends a lot of time thinking about the time Mark Hamill hosted The Muppet Show in character as Luke Skywalker.  

First Star Wars Memory
Watching the original trilogy with my dad (and having nightmares about the Imperial interrogation droid).
Favorite Film
A New Hope
Favorite Character
Leia Organa
Favorite Scene
The Duel of the Fates or the throne room fight in The Last Jedi. What can I say, I love a good lightsaber battle.

