Embark on an all-new Battlefront experience from the bestselling Star Wars game franchise of all time. Become the hero and play as a fearless trooper, pilot a legendary starfighter, fight as your favorite iconic Star Wars character, or forge a new path as an elite special forces soldier through an emotionally gripping new Star Wars story.

A New Hero, a Story Untold - Jump into the boots of an elite special forces soldier, equally lethal on the ground and space, in an emotionally gripping new Star Wars campaign that spans over 30 years and bridges events between the films’ Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The Ultimate Star Wars Battleground - A Star Wars multiplayer universe unmatched in variety and breadth where up to 40 players fight as iconic heroes, authentic-to-era troopers and in a massive array of vehicles on land and in the air – as battle rages through the galaxy.

Galactic-Scale Space Combat - Space combat has been designed for Star Wars Battlefront™ II from the ground up with distinct handling, weapons and customization options. Join your squadron and weave in between asteroids fields, fly through Imperial Dock Yards and take down massive capital ships as you pilot legendary starfighters in high stakes dogfights with up to 24 players and 40 AI ships.

Better Together - Team up with a friend from the comfort of your couch with two-player offline split-screen play*. Earn rewards, customize your troopers and heroes, and bring your upgrades with you on the online multiplayer battleground.

Master Your Hero - Not just an iconic hero- your hero. Master your craft with customizable character progression. Equip ability modifiers, unique to each hero, trooper class, and starfighter. Use these ability modifiers to adapt and modify your character’s core powers, either as lethal active effects on your opponents, helpful status boosts, or tactical assistance, to counter any opponent on the battlefront.

*split-screen co-op only available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Rated: 13+

Available On: PC, PlayStation®4, Xbox One