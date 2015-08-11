ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

Galaxy Wire: Star Wars News from Around the Web - August 11, 2015

August 11, 2015
August 11, 2015
StarWars.com Team

A new image of the First Order surfaces plus more news from around the Internet!

Galaxy Wire is a selection of the StarWars.com team’s favorite activity relating to Jedi, Sith, and the power of the Force on the Internet. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens tidbits to photos of dogs dressed like Ewoks, you’ll find it all here. Thankfully, no Bothans died to get us this information.

https://twitter.com/starwars/status/630804948306010112


Be afraid, be extremely afraid

Despite the highly secretive nature of the mysterious First Order, a screen grab from the latest international promotional spot of The Force Awakens shows thousands of soldiers, TIE Fighters, and AT-ATs gathered in an undisclosed location.

What could they be doing? Celebrating May the 4th? Throwing the biggest ever tailgate party? We won't know for another 129 days. Ugh.

Star Wars: Battle Pod arcade game


The Battle Pod replaces the benchpress

According to a report by the LA Times, a team of football players got the opportunity to test-drive the Star Wars: Battle Pod arcade game at the Notre Dame High School gym in Sherman Oaks, California. The game was a gift from a parent who clearly understands the similarities between Star Wars and football. Engage the opposition. Drive down the field. Kick a ball through the exhaust port.

Han Solo - Endor battle

No big deal, just a movie about Han freakin' Solo 

In an interview with IGN, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller talk about the challenge of making a film that centers directly on the wily smuggler that ditched Imperial APBs, shot up bounty hunters underneath tables, led space chases into astroid fields, went head to head with a Star Destroyer, and left a trail of carnage pretty much everywhere he went on the Death Star.

Seriously what challenge? This movie's going to be great no matter what.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yokbg7oxWsM

Witness the Eighth Wonder in action

The original Sandcrawler may have felt like Tatooine's garbage truck, but two LEGO masters have turned it into something that makes us understand why human beings were blessed with dexterity. Like the ancient Egyptians, these guys crafted their masterpiece using bricks. Thousands and thousands of bricks. Technabob reports that the vehicle includes an elevator, a droid lift, moving tracks, and a conveyor belt. If you look hard maybe you'll find an indoor swimming pool.

Utinni! Translation: awesome.

What Star Wars news are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens star wars video games Star Wars LEGO

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Create The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge in LEGO Brick - Exclusive Reveal

    July 30, 2021

    July 30, 2021

    Jul 30

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    New LEGO Art Turns to the Dark Side

    July 1, 2020

    July 1, 2020

    Jul 1

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Christmas in the Stars

    December 20, 2018

    December 20, 2018

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    7 Bricktastic Details About LEGOLAND California's New The Force Awakens Display

    March 14, 2017

    March 14, 2017

    Mar 14

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

    Star Wars: The Force Awakens 3D Collector's Edition Available Now - UPDATED

    November 16, 2016

    November 16, 2016

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

    September 8, 2016

    September 8, 2016

    Sep 8

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

    8 Things You Might Not Know About the Creatures of The Force Awakens

    August 29, 2016

    August 29, 2016

    Aug 29

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    Announcing The Star Wars After Show

    August 4, 2016

    August 4, 2016

    Aug 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved