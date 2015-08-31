Tatooine’s settlers knew to be wary of Tusken Raiders, who hated outlanders and raided settlements, kidnapping or killing their inhabitants. Shmi Skywalker Lars was one of their victims, stolen away from the Lars farm and ritually tortured.

A generation after Shmi’s death, her grandson Luke almost lost his life to a party of Tuskens in the Jundland Wastes, escaping when Obi-Wan Kenobi frightened the raiders off by imitating the call of a krayt dragon.