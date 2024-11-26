Star Wars: Hunters Coming to PC! — Reveal

Take your favorite fighter to a whole new platform early next year.

Grab your nearest controller or keyboard and get ready to take your modified droideka on a rampage around an Ewok village because Star Wars: Hunters is officially coming to PC via Steam in January 2025!

You’ve asked, and they’ve answered. The colorful and fast-paced world of Hunters, created by Zynga in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, will now be available to a whole new crowd of gamers. As part of the roll-out, the battlefields of Vespaara will be leveled up with higher resolution textures and shadows, as well as higher rendering quality and high detail PC layer in select battlefields. Keyboard, mouse, and wireless control support will also be added, as well as keybinding.

In other words, Hunters has never been better (and it’s already the greatest new multiplayer game this side of the Outer Rim).

Star Wars: Hunters debuted earlier this year on Nintendo Switch and mobile gaming platforms, immersing fans in quick (and rather explosive) combat. It also featured some of the craziest characters ever seen in a galaxy, far far away. Whether you prefer playing as two Jawas stacked on top of each other (Utooni) or a cunning droid who believes he can wield the Force (J-3DI), you’ll quickly find the preferred Hunter or two for you!

Take a look below at the new PC announcement trailer, which showcases the high-energy Hunters gameplay and visual improvements to these galactic skirmishes.





The galaxy is watching — now, more than ever.

Star Wars: Hunters is currently available as a free download for the Nintendo Switch, as well as the App Store and Google Play. The PC build of Hunters will be available on Steam as a free download as part of their Early Access program on January 27, 2025.