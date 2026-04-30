Celebrity Guests Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027

Hayden Christensen, Anthony Daniels, and more are headed to Celebration Los Angeles next year.

Stars from all across the Skywalker Saga and Lucasfilm Animation are headed to Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles in the first wave of autograph guests just revealed.

The Chosen One himself, Hayden Christensen, who made his Star Wars debut playing Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, is coming to Celebration. Christensen reprised the dual role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi and later appeared as Anakin in Ahsoka Season 1.

For fans of the Empire, the Emperor will also be in attendance at Star Wars Celebration! Actor Ian McDiarmid has played Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the prequel trilogy, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Anthony Daniels will be appearing in Los Angeles in 2027, marking the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope where he made his debut in the franchise. Daniels has played the protocol droid C-3PO in ten films and has also brought C-3PO to life in several live-action and animated appearances, including Ahsoka the series and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

From Lucasfilm Animation, Dee Bradley Baker is joining the fun in Los Angeles. Baker has voiced countless characters in Star Wars productions over the years, including all the clone troopers in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

And joining Baker once again is his co-star Michelle Ang, who voiced Omega in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. With Ang at Star Wars Celebration, come meet the entire Clone Force 99 crew!

Tickets for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027 will go on sale Wednesday, May 6th, at at 12 p.m. PST along with more than two dozen limited Star Wars Celebration 2027 exclusive items available for pre-order during registration.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com for more news on our favorite fan event in the galaxy, including more exciting announcements about other celebrity guests slated to appear.

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027 will be held April 1-4, 2027, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.