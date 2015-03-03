Star Wars Celebration 2015: Ian McDiarmid and More Confirmed!

In addition, Star Wars Rebels art director Kilian Plunkett will be on hand for panels and portfolio reviews!

Be an Architect of Cloud City!

Bespin is among the most stunning of Star Wars locales, and probably a great place to live. (Well, before the Empire took over, at least.) At Star Wars Celebration, you can help build the famous city in the clouds -- with or without the Empire.

Frank D’Iorio and his talented crew are returning to Star Wars Celebration, this time to show kids of all ages how to build Bespin dioramas. Stop by their booth in Hall B, sponsored by Hasbro, and build your very own part of Cloud City. Sunday afternoon, kids can stop back by and take home their piece of the overall creation.

D’Iorio has been leading the Diorama Builders’ area since Celebration II in 2002. He and his group are some of the very first fans who started to make Celebrations “By the Fans; For the Fans.” Each Celebration they have planned and created the experience around a certain location in the Star Wars galaxy, and this time they are building Bespin.

As in past years, the Diorama Builders get lots of great donations from Hasbro to populate the final display. However if you have attended a Star Wars Celebration in the past, you know even that isn't enough due to the huge size of the diorama that the fans create!

“This is where the Star Wars fans have come in full force every Celebration,” says D’Iorio, and how you can directly help in making this year's creation another huge success. If you have any figures or ships that were seen in The Empire Strikes Back, or even any Hasbro figures from other Star Wars scenes that maybe are "vacationing" on Bespin, please send them to our Diorama Builders Figure Fund at the address below:”

Frank Diorio

c/o Celebration Anaheim Diorama Figure Fund

6318 Camino Marinero

San Clemente‎, CA‎

92673 USA

Please make sure your figures reach the Diorama Figure Fund before April 12, 2015.

All Star Wars toys donated by fans and by Hasbro will be placed in the final display and be given away to the kids who helped build the diorama during the dismantling of Bespin Sunday afternoon.

“Everything is given to the kids, nothing comes home with me or the Diorama Workshop Staff,” stresses D’Iorio. “The kids, staff and I thank you for your generosity. Star Wars fans truly are the best!”

