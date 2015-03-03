Star Wars Celebration 2015: Ian McDiarmid and More Confirmed!

A dark side master, some of Lucasfilm's most creative minds, and more are coming to Anaheim!
New guests -- including a cloaked, lightning-shooting, Order 66-ordering Dark Lord of the Sith -- and events are now confirmed for Star Wars Celebration, April 16-19 in Anaheim. Get the full details below!
Ian McDiarmid Strikes Back
The Emperor is coming here...? Yes. Yes, he is.
Ian McDiarmid, the actor who played Chancellor/Emperor Palpatine in the prequel and original trilogies, is set to sign autographs and take part in panel discussions at Star Wars Celebration. So be sure to double your efforts and attend!
The Autograph Galaxy Expands
The Celebration Autograph Hall by Official Pix is becoming busier than the Mos Eisley cantina. More Star Wars alums are confirmed to sign autographs, including:
- Erik Bauersfeld (Voice Actor -- Admiral Ackbar and Bib Fortuna, Return of the Jedi)
- Stephen Costantino (Gamorrean Guard, Return of the Jedi)
- John Morton (Dak Ralter, The Empire Strikes Back)
- Brian Muir (Darth Vader Helmet & Armor Sculptor, Original Trilogy)
- Bonnie Piesse (Beru Whitesun Lars, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith)
- Clive Revill (Voice Actor -- The Emperor, The Empire Strikes Back)
- Corey Dee Williams (Klaatu the Skiff Guard, Return of the Jedi)
Expertise from Inside the Force: Lucasfilm at Star Wars Celebration
Some of Lucasfilm's most creative minds will be on hand for panel discussions, portfolio reviews, and special events. Find out who's coming below, and look for full bios at StarWarsCelebration.com!