Star Wars Celebration Chicago Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets to Star Wars Celebration Chicago, the premier Star Wars fan event being held next year, are now on sale and the official website is updated and fully operational.

You can start planning for the five-day extravaganza, slated for McCormick Place from April 11-15, 2019, by applying to participate in art shows, fan panels, and other fun events, submitting your own props and sets for display or volunteering to join the event crew.

Inside the Wintrust Arena, the Celebration Stage will host the main events, including intimate conversations with a star-studded list of soon-to-be-announced special guests, live events, and panels held live from Friday through Monday.

Over on the Galaxy and Behind-the-Scenes stages, enjoy conversations with the masters behind the epic stories we know and love, celebrity guest appearances, and other legends and creators behind the movies, television shows, toys, books, comics and more.

Get inspired with a trip to the Fan Stage, or present your own game show, cosplay panel, or simply a beginner’s guide to giving your beloved droid an oil bath. This stage is by the fans, for the fans, and all about having fun. There are also special stages devoted to collectors, podcasters, writers and other masters of their craft.



Check back here and on Star Wars Celebration Chicago’s official site for more news and updates, and download the official app to help navigate the show floor and plan your best Celebration yet.

