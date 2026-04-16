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{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

Star Wars Celebration Goes Hollywood with New 2027 Key Art

April 16, 2026
April 16, 2026
StarWars.com Team

Tickets will soon be available to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original film at Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles.

Star Wars Celebration 2027 Los Angeles poster

Star Wars Celebration is taking Los Angeles by storm April 1-4, 2027, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. And newly unveiled event key art pays homage to the original Tom Jung poster art to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first Star Wars film.

Revealed today along with the announcement that tickets will go on sale for the event beginning Wednesday, May 6, the new key art showcases a colorful fusion of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, and the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO in front of an artistic rendition of LA landmarks, including a fun twist on the classic Hollywood sign. Darth Vader, the Empire’s Death Star, and a handful of TIE fighters loom over everything, with a pair of X-wing starfighters ready to join the fight.

Tickets for the event and preferred hotels will go on sale May 6, 2026.

Sign up for the official Celebration newsletter and keep your eyes on StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com for additional details, including announcements on the first merchandise and special guests in the weeks ahead!

SWCLA 2027 Star Wars Celebration

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