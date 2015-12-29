-
Max Rebo
Max Rebo was the heart (or at least the fluid sac) of the band that bore his name, and could be found onstage behind the pedals of his red ball jett organ. From there he kept an ear on his bandmates' playing and an eye on the sleazy clients who hired his ensemble for their entertainment. After playing a gig for Jabba the Hutt just before the gangster was killed, Rebo survived and now entertains the patrons of Garsa’s Sanctuary in Mos Espa.
Affiliations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.5m