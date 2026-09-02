20 Bounty-Worthy Hidden Gems from LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Somehow, Easter eggs feel good in a place like this.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian has arrived to Disney+, an epic retelling of The Mandalorian series as we know it.

Surrounded by friends from every season of life (and their series), Din Djarin and Grogu find themselves at the center of celebration and storytelling. With a party full of eager listeners, the group of familiar faces relive the many adventures that shaped this clan of two. Piecing together the legendary history of this perfect pair is no easy task, but somehow it all just clicks.

This refreshing take fit for fans of all ages is chock-full of Easter eggs and callbacks that you won’t want to miss! Here are a few of our favorite callouts…

1. I have friends everywhere. No party is complete without friends to share it with, and this is no exception. Joining in on the festivities are none other than Resistance pilot Carson Teva, as well as Omera and her daughter Winta from The Mandalorian Chapter 4: “Sanctuary.”

2. Off with his head! R5-D4 once again gets his top blown off, following a nearly identical fate to his debut in Star Wars: A New Hope. Thank goodness LEGO includes building instructions.

3. Dedicated decorations. Speaking for the Mandalorians (but also all of us), the banners used to spruce up the shindig read “This is the Way” and “We love Grogu.”

4. Never enough nummies. With a stomach almost as big as his heart, it comes as no surprise that Grogu is seen devouring a tasty frog snack.

5. Blame it on the boogie! Swift with his moves and his blaster, IG-11 isn’t afraid to pop and lock. IG-11 showcases the iconic “Robot” dance popularized in the 1980s, a moment by request of Director Chris Buckley. (Some of the younger members of the crew did not initially understand the reference.)

6. Stripped, not destroyed. Jawas can be spotted utilizing the most powerful tool in the galaxy, a standard LEGO brick separator, to tear apart Din Djarin’s ship.

7. Nostalgic notes. You can catch a snippet of John Williams’ original “Binary Sunset Theme” from Star Wars: A New Hope playing as Grogu uses the Force to defeat the mudhorn. The classic theme always delivers.

8. Brick solid. Even Jawas need to enlist the help of a LEGO instruction booklet from time to time. In this case, it’s used to rebuild the Razor Crest returning the ship to its original state. Jawas — they’re just like us!

9. Long live the baby. It’s all hakuna matata when Peli Motto is around. Just like Rafiki from The Lion King, Peli hoists Grogu in a grandiose gesture because we would all like to see the baby. And can you blame her? He has a face fit for a king.

10. True scavengers. In an ode to the LEGO Star Wars video games, the Jawas are caught sneaking off with a collectible minikit item from the V-82 Imperial Troop Transport Migs Mayfeld arrives in.

11. Bare bones. A devastating blow (for the Krayt Dragon, that is) results in a 1:1 match for the skeletal remains seen on Tatooine in Star Wars: A New Hope.

12. The Baby Blitz. After a perfect pass by Moff Gideon’s dark troopers, he not only acquires the most precious bounty, Grogu, but also receives a celebratory sports drink shower.

13. Shiver me timbers! The Nikto pirate Vane, who was first seen in The Mandalorian Chapter 17: “The Apostate” and also appears in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, makes a not-so-subtle cameo here.

14. You like jatz? In case you missed it, those were in fact the musical stylings of the one and only Droopy McCool, a star player in The Max Rebo Band. It is only fitting that the Daimyo of Tatooine, Boba Fett, gets serenaded by the best.

15. You underestimate my podracer! You guessed it! This iconic podracer belongs to the Chosen One himself, Anakin Skywalker.

16. Yub nub. Complete with giant logs and leftover leaves, this scout walker is a match for the AT-ST impaled during the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Let’s just say that I would not want to get on an Ewok’s bad side.

17. Beauty is in the eye of the builder. Though he is but a youngling, Grogu is undeniably strong with the arts. Seamlessly constructing a mouse droid, Loth-cat, Sorgan frog, TIE fighter mini, and X-wing mini, his powers are unlimited.

18. Big ship, huh? Making their appearance in style, the Anzellans deliver IG-12 using their ship from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

19. Battle cry. He may be tiny, but he is mighty! The newly adopted Din Grogu shares his elation with a fierce roar that mirrors that of Chewbacca at the end of Star Wars: A New Hope.

20. Picture perfect. The credits for the special play over illustrations in the style of concept art, an ode to the original end credits for The Mandalorian series.

Watch LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a new special from Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group, streaming now on Disney+!