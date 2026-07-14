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{:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

Mando and Grogu Take Flight in LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian

July 14, 2026
July 14, 2026
StarWars.com Team

The all-new LEGO Star Wars animated adventure is coming to Disney+ on September 2.

This is the Way.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a new special from Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group, is coming to Disney+ on September 2. Filled with unexpected laughs and action-packed fun, this new animated galactic adventure celebrates your favorite stories and characters from all three seasons of The Mandalorian series, making it perfect for Star Wars and LEGO fans of all ages.

Lucasfilm has also shared the special’s teaser poster, unveiling a first look at Din Djarin and baby Grogu’s very first meeting.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian teaser poster

Later this summer, fans at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience can join Lucasfilm for an exclusive early screening of LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian on August 15.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

LEGO The Mandalorian

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