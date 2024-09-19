Shrink Your Own Binks With These LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Charms

Yousa need your very own Darth Jar Jar.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy mixes things up! When a mysterious artifact known as the Cornerstone activates, the entire galaxy changes in unexpected ways. Take some of the wild new residents on your next adventure in our galaxy – whether you’re going on a weekend trip or headed to school – with this hot craft.

With heat shrink plastic sheets and our exclusive templates, you can make Sig Greebling, Jedi Bob, Darth Jar Jar (!), and more.

What You’ll Need

Printed Rebuild the Galaxy template

Masking tape

Heat shrink plastic sheet

Variety of color permanent markers

Thin black permanent marker

Ruler (optional)

Scissors

Hole punch

Foil

Baking sheet

Phone charm cord or keychain ring

Jewelry making supplies (pliers, jump rings, beads, etc.)

Start Crafting!



The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Tape a printed template to your work surface, then tape a sheet of heat shrink plastic on top of the template.

Step 2: Starting with color permanent markers, fill in the blank areas of the LEGO characters.

Step 3: Trace the outlines with a thin black permanent marker after you’re done coloring.



Tip: You can use a ruler to help you keep those lines straight!

Step 4: Remove the sheet from the table. Cut out the characters, leaving space around the top (at least 1 cm).

Step 5: Punch a hole in the top.

Step 6: Arrange the characters on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake them according to the instructions for the heat shrink plastic.

Step 7: Let the characters cool before removing them from the sheet.

Step 8: Attach a jump ring through the hole you punched earlier and use another jump ring to attach the charm to a phone charm cord or keychain.

Step 9: Personalize your new creation! Use string, embroidery thread, colorful beads, and letter beads to add the character’s name. Combine it with other charms or try out other creative ideas!

Your one-of-a-kind LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy charm is complete! Hang it from your keys or bag to let everyone know you like to shake things up.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is now available on Disney+.