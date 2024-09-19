STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

Shrink Your Own Binks With These LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Charms

September 19, 2024
Kelly Knox

Yousa need your very own Darth Jar Jar.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy mixes things up! When a mysterious artifact known as the Cornerstone activates, the entire galaxy changes in unexpected ways. Take some of the wild new residents on your next adventure in our galaxy – whether you’re going on a weekend trip or headed to school – with this hot craft.

Darth Jar Jar in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy

With heat shrink plastic sheets and our exclusive templates, you can make Sig Greebling, Jedi Bob, Darth Jar Jar (!), and more.

What You’ll Need

  • Printed Rebuild the Galaxy template

  • Masking tape

  • Heat shrink plastic sheet

  • Variety of color permanent markers

  • Thin black permanent marker

  • Ruler (optional)

  • Scissors

  • Hole punch

  • Foil

  • Baking sheet

  • Phone charm cord or keychain ring

  • Jewelry making supplies (pliers, jump rings, beads, etc.)

Start Crafting!

The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Tape a printed template to your work surface, then tape a sheet of heat shrink plastic on top of the template.

Step 2: Starting with color permanent markers, fill in the blank areas of the LEGO characters.

Step 3: Trace the outlines with a thin black permanent marker after you’re done coloring.

Tip: You can use a ruler to help you keep those lines straight!

Step 4: Remove the sheet from the table. Cut out the characters, leaving space around the top (at least 1 cm).

Step 5: Punch a hole in the top.

Step 6: Arrange the characters on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake them according to the instructions for the heat shrink plastic.

Step 7: Let the characters cool before removing them from the sheet.

Step 8: Attach a jump ring through the hole you punched earlier and use another jump ring to attach the charm to a phone charm cord or keychain.

Step 9: Personalize your new creation! Use string, embroidery thread, colorful beads, and letter beads to add the character’s name. Combine it with other charms or try out other creative ideas!

A group of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy charms.

Your one-of-a-kind LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy charm is complete! Hang it from your keys or bag to let everyone know you like to shake things up.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is now available on Disney+.

Kelly Knox is the author of Star Wars Conversation Cards, Be More Obi-Wan, and Star Wars: Dad Jokes, and a co-author of Return of the Jedi: A Visual Archive. Her puns are always intended. 

