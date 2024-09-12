STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

Ewan McGregor Honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

September 12, 2024
September 12, 2024
Kelly Knox

Friend and frequent co-star Hayden Christensen spoke at the ceremony.

Ewan McGregor

Hello there, Hollywood.

Ewan McGregor, who has played the legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for 25 years, was celebrated by friends and family Thursday morning at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. McGregor’s star, number 2,789 in the category of Motion Pictures, is situated just a few feet away from the star honoring the late Carrie Fisher.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is excited to honor Ewan McGregor in celebration of his exceptional career and accomplishments with this dedication ceremony,” said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “His portrayal of iconic characters has left a lasting impact on fans worldwide.”

McGregor was 26 years old when he first played Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. A fan of Star Wars since childhood, McGregor recounts fond memories of watching the original trilogy of films with his brother. His enthusiasm for becoming part of the galaxy far, far away has never faded in the years since, and he most recently reprised the role the 2022 six-part series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Hollywood Boulevard ceremony opened with a speech by writer-director Mike Mills, who worked with McGregor on the 2010 film Beginners. The movie was very personal project, and Mills spoke about McGregor’s support during production and his willingness to put everything into the role.

“With this little look, he said [to me], ‘I am a very curious person. I’m game. I want to do what I’ve never done before, and I’m up for it,’” Mills said of McGregor’s attitude during the project. “I feel like that’s in all of his performances. You get the sense that this is someone who loves it and is up for it.”

    “Ewan McGregor is one of our great actors,” began Christensen, “and, in my opinion, the coolest person on the planet.”

    Christensen spoke about their first meeting before the filming of Episode II: Attack of the Clones. Already a fan of his work, he looked forward to meeting McGregor when production started in Australia – and wasn’t disappointed.

    “It was immediately apparent to me that I was meeting someone truly special, and not just as an actor, but as a person. I was meeting a friend. A friend who would later go on to chop off both my legs and leave me for dead on the side of a volcano,” Christensen joked.

    “To watch him embody this character, it’s like watching magic… the kind that really makes you believe in something bigger. He wasn’t just playing Obi-Wan. He was Obi-Wan. He is Obi-Wan."

    “I want to thank you for being the best Jedi Master that anyone could have ever hoped for... I love you, brother.”

    In his acceptance speech, McGregor thanked all the fans and his colleagues with a big grin. “I’m so moved that I’m close to my old friend Carrie Fisher on the pavement here. That means a great deal to me,” he said.

    “I’m so blessed to be able to live a creative life,” he told the gathered crowd. “I get to create stories with all these amazingly creative people.

    “We all come together and we exercise our creativity as a group to make something that’s capable of changing the world. We make something that makes people feel, and makes people think, and therefore can make people change. I think that’s the most amazing privilege to do that.”

    Kelly Knox is the author of Star Wars Conversation Cards, Be More Obi-Wan, and Star Wars: Dad Jokes, and a co-author of Return of the Jedi: A Visual Archive. Her puns are always intended. 

    Obi-Wan Kenobi

