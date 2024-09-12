Ewan McGregor Honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Friend and frequent co-star Hayden Christensen spoke at the ceremony.

Ewan McGregor, who has played the legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for 25 years, was celebrated by friends and family Thursday morning at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. McGregor’s star, number 2,789 in the category of Motion Pictures, is situated just a few feet away from the star honoring the late Carrie Fisher.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is excited to honor Ewan McGregor in celebration of his exceptional career and accomplishments with this dedication ceremony,” said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “His portrayal of iconic characters has left a lasting impact on fans worldwide.”

McGregor was 26 years old when he first played Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. A fan of Star Wars since childhood, McGregor recounts fond memories of watching the original trilogy of films with his brother. His enthusiasm for becoming part of the galaxy far, far away has never faded in the years since, and he most recently reprised the role the 2022 six-part series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Hollywood Boulevard ceremony opened with a speech by writer-director Mike Mills, who worked with McGregor on the 2010 film Beginners. The movie was very personal project, and Mills spoke about McGregor’s support during production and his willingness to put everything into the role.

“With this little look, he said [to me], ‘I am a very curious person. I’m game. I want to do what I’ve never done before, and I’m up for it,’” Mills said of McGregor’s attitude during the project. “I feel like that’s in all of his performances. You get the sense that this is someone who loves it and is up for it.”