Show Off Your Syndicate with Exclusive Star Wars Outlaws Tattoos

Your rep will be off the charts with these print-at-home tattoos.

In Star Wars Outlaws, a galaxy of opportunity is yours for the taking – if you help Kay Vess make a few friends first. Maybe you’re a Crimson Dawn fan? An Ashiga Clan aficionado? Or forget the crime syndicates: Nix is everything.

Show off your excellent reputation with the characters of Star Wars Outlaws with temporary tattoos! Just download and print this sheet with all the syndicate symbols and other artwork from the game. All you need is temporary tattoo paper and a printer.

A few tips to get started:

Pick up printable temporary tattoo paper for your specific type of printer (ink or laser).

Follow the printing instructions provided.

Cut around the prepared temporary tattoo as closely as possible.

Good hunting, scoundrels!

Star Wars Outlaws is now available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.