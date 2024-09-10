STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

Show Off Your Syndicate with Exclusive Star Wars Outlaws Tattoos

September 10, 2024
September 10, 2024
Kelly Knox

Your rep will be off the charts with these print-at-home tattoos.

In Star Wars Outlaws, a galaxy of opportunity is yours for the taking – if you help Kay Vess make a few friends first. Maybe you’re a Crimson Dawn fan? An Ashiga Clan aficionado? Or forget the crime syndicates: Nix is everything.

Show off your excellent reputation with the characters of Star Wars Outlaws with temporary tattoos! Just download and print this sheet with all the syndicate symbols and other artwork from the game. All you need is temporary tattoo paper and a printer.

Kay Vess's chest and wrist tattoos

A few tips to get started:

  • Pick up printable temporary tattoo paper for your specific type of printer (ink or laser).

  • Follow the printing instructions provided.

  • Cut around the prepared temporary tattoo as closely as possible.

Good hunting, scoundrels!

Star Wars Outlaws is now available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Kelly Knox is the author of Star Wars Conversation Cards, Be More Obi-Wan, and Star Wars: Dad Jokes, and a co-author of Return of the Jedi: A Visual Archive. Her puns are always intended. 

