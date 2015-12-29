-
slither vines
A prime example of Imperial experimentation gone awry, the slither vines of Setron seem to have a mind of their own. Just touching one of the vines is enough to set them off, but they turn completely hostile when fired upon with blasters. Whether consuming the bombed-out remains of the Imperial medical facility, skittering through the darkened halls, or lurking in the noxious swampy waters, the vines have become a vicious predator. With the strength to pull a ship from the sky and a maw to consume it — slither vines can mean creeping death for those who get too close.