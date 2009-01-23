"Arrogance diminishes wisdom."

Arriving on the desolate ice world of Orto Plutonia, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi investigate the disappearance of a clone security force stationed on a remote outpost. The Jedi, accompanied by Senator Riyo Chuchi and Chairman Cho of the nearby moon of Pantora, soon discover their clone troopers were attacked by a tribe of furry natives known as the Talz. Fierce beast-riding warriors, the Talz are very territorial and only want to be left alone. The Jedi manage to negotiate peace with the Talz chieftain, Thi-Sen, when greedy Chairman Cho breaks it by insisting the planet and the Talz are under his power. The resulting conflict escalates into war between the senator led clones and the Talz, with the Jedi in the middle.

