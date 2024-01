"Heroes are made by the times."

On a diplomatic mission to the planet Rodia, Padmé; discovers that her old friend and fellow Republic senator Onaconda Farr has allied his planet with the Separatists. In exchange for food and resources for his people, Onaconda captures Padmé and promises to deliver her to the Nute Gunray. Sensing Padmé is in trouble, Jar Jar Binks disguises himself as a Jedi, and with the help of C-3PO, courageously fights to rescue his friend and fellow senator.