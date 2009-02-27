"The costs of war can never be truly accounted for."

With the space blockade around Ryloth destroyed, Obi-Wan Kenobi must lead a small clone force into a droid occupied town to sabotage their anti-aircraft guns. Obi-Wan's mission is complicated when he learns the town's inhabitants are being used as living shields. A pair of clones in his platoon forges an unlikely friendship with a refugee Twi'lek girl, Numa, who's been orphaned by the war. Through their relationship with her, the clones begin to understand the real cost of the war.

