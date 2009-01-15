"Greed and fear of loss are the roots that lead to the tree of evil."

Anakin and Ahsoka arrive at a pitched sky battle to help besieged Jedi General Aayla Secura. Anakin is gravely injured in the fight. Aayla and Ahsoka, along with the now-wounded Anakin, Rex, and the surviving clones, crash land on the uncharted grass-covered planet, Maridun. Forced to leave Anakin behind in order to save him, Aayla teaches Ahsoka why the Jedi have no personal attachments. They make their way to a Lurmen village. Their ruler, Tee Watt Kaa, explains that they're pacifists in this war and are not aligned with either side. Hesitant to have anything to do with the Jedi, Tee Watt Kaa agrees to help save Anakin's life.

