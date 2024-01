"Fear is a disease; hope is its only cure."

The Republic discovers a Separatist bio-weapon lab hidden on the planet of Naboo. Rather than wait for help, Padmé; explores the lab with Jar Jar. Anakin, Ahsoka, Rex, and Obi-Wan arrive and follow after her. They find that the Senator is being held captive by the sinister Dr. Nuvo Vindi. The mad scientist has been developing a lethal virus for the Separatists. Vindi threatens to set off a bomb and release the virus!