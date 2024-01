"Ignore your instincts at your peril."

Ahsoka and Jedi Master Luminara escort the captured notorious Separatist leader Nute Gunray to Coruscant so he can stand trial for his crimes. However, they are unaware that Count Dooku has sent his assassin, Asajj Ventress, to free their captive. With the help of Senate Commandos, the Jedi have to thwart Ventress's efforts to free their prisoner, despite the traitorous plans of Senate Guard Captain Argyus.