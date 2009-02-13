"It is a rough road that leads to the heights of greatness."

Ryloth, home world of the Twi'lek people, has been subjected to military occupation by the droid army of the Separatists, and surrounded by a blockade of Trade Federation battleships. While launching a surprise attack against the blockade, Ahsoka disobeys Anakin's orders and ends up losing most of her squadron. Even though she's emotionally rocked by this failure, Anakin helps her learn to persevere, placing her in charge of another risky attack.

