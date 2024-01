"A secret shared is a trust formed."

In an attempt to force the release of the crime lord Ziro the Hutt from prison, bounty hunters seize control of the Senate Building and hold members of the Senate hostage. Cad Bane, the leader of the operation, with the help of bounty hunter Aurra Sing, issues his demands to Chancellor Palpatine who has no choice but to meet his request. Unbeknownst to the hunters, Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker is loose in the Senate Building.