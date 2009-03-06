"Compromise is a virtue to be cultivated, not a weakness to be despised."

The battle for the Twi'lek homeworld of Ryloth rages as the Republic attempts to drive off the occupying droid army led by Separatist Leader, Wat Tambor. With his forces stretched thin, Mace Windu must convince Twi'lek freedom fighter, Cham Syndulla, to help him save the capital city from the droids' destruction. Initially, the Twi'lek hero is hesitant to aid Mace, but ultimately realizes the Jedi can be trusted and joins with him to liberate the city -- and ultimately the planet -- in the climactic battle.