"Fail with honor rather than succeed by fraud."

Anakin and Obi-Wan have been duped and are being held for ransom along with Count Dooku by the pirate chief Hondo Ohnaka and his second-in-command, Turk Falso. While Anakin, Obi-Wan and Dooku unsuccessfully attempt to escape, the Republic sends the ransom via a special envoy, including Representative Jar Jar Binks. When Falso tries to steal the ransom from his boss by shooting down the shuttle, the only survivors are a squad of clones and Jar Jar, who as the most senior officer alive, has to take charge of the mission. It becomes a race against time as Jar Jar rushes to deliver the ransom to take custody of Dooku and save the Jedi.

