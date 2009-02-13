"A single chance is a galaxy of hope."

Even though the lab has been shut down, Dr. Vindi manages to activate the dreaded Blue Shadow Virus, infecting Ahsoka, Padmé, and many clone troopers. The plague is fatal within 48 hours. Anakin and Obi-Wan must travel to the mysterious planet, Iego, to secure the only known antidote to the sickness. Anakin and Obi-Wan arrive on the mysterious planet to find its population living in fear of a mysterious force that has been killing anything that tries to leave their world. With the help of Jaybo Hood, a clever Iegoan boy, Anakin and Obi-Wan must solve the planet's mystery before they can leave, and before everyone infected with the Separatist virus dies!

