"Most powerful is he who controls his own power."

Jedi Master Kit Fisto and his former Padawan, the Mon Calamari Jedi Nahdar Vebb, track escaped prisoner Nute Gunray to a remote world. Following Nute into a mysterious den filled with strange creatures, weapons, and war-time artifacts, the Jedi discover it is the trap-laden lair of General Grievous! Learning that Count Dooku has led the Jedi there in order to punish Grievous for his recent failures, the General is determined to prove his abilities and destroy the Jedi. Kit and Nahdar, along with a contingent of clones, must now fight their way past Grievous and his caretaker droid A-4D to avoid being caught in General's evil clutches forever.

