"When surrounded by war, one must eventually choose a side."

The leader of the Lurmen, Tee Watt Kaa, refuses to shelter the Jedi from arriving Separatist forces, fearing that such an action would unnecessarily bring his neutral people into the war. Ahsoka, Aayla, the wounded Anakin, and the rest of the clones respect their wishes as they don't want to jeopardize the village with their presence, so they have to retreat into the wilds of the planet. Separatist Neimoidian General Lok Durd arrives to test a devastating weapon, which they plan to use on the Lurmen! Ultimately, the villagers have to decide whether they will lay down to the Separatists or fight with the Jedi to defend their village.

