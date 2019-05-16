The Clone Wars Rewatch: Rebels in "The Academy"

Ahsoka teaches a valuable lesson to cadets on Mandalore.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

46: “The Academy” (Season Three, Episode 6)

"Those who enforce the law must obey the law."

Synopsis:

Ahsoka is assigned to teach a class at a leadership academy on Mandalore. Meanwhile, Duchess Satine's nephew Korkie and his friends work to uncover a nefarious plot that involves Prime Minister Almec.

Analysis:

"Lasting change can only come from within," Ahsoka says. She's trying to inspire a class of young cadets to stop the cycle of corruption plaguing Mandalore, find the gumption to hold their officials accountable, and strive to be better as they grow into adults.

It's the same idea that will inspire the galactic rebellion later on, built by people who had hope and tried to do just that -- hold their corrupt government accountable.

Lasting change comes from within the individuals who refuse to sit by and wait for someone else to try to fix the problems they see.

Lasting change comes from within the society that's perceptive and wise enough to acknowledge that the deadliest enemies and the most insidious threats are often not faceless strangers but members of the same group working for their own self interests.

And to combat the problem at hand, Ahsoka must use everything in her arsenal besides her lightsaber, which she respectfully handed off to her Master Anakin upon arrival on Mandalore. Lasting change comes from within Ahsoka.

She may not have her weapon, but she is far from defenseless. She uses her words to incite the young cadets, who take it upon themselves to begin their own investigation into the alleged food shortage that has left people starving. She uses her wits to get to Duchess Satine after she's been wrongfully imprisoned, the bait in a trap sprung by the corrupt second-in-command Prime Minister Almec. And she uses the Force to ultimately gain the upper hand.

Ahsoka proves that the Force and a few friends are all the allies she needs. She's no fool, despite what Almec thinks. And when she leaves Mandalore having completed her mission, there is hope that the cadets she taught and the lessons learned will ultimately allow the neutral planet to break the cycle of corruption.

But as inspiring as that is, none of this is easy to come by. In a world fraught with dishonesty, misplaced trust can lead to an agonizing defeat.

Intel:



During Ahsoka's lecture, the graph behind her represents a sharp increase in corruption-related crimes on Mandalore.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when visions of Aurra Sing plague Ahsoka in "Assassin."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch