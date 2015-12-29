-
WAC-47
A clever if flighty pit droid programmed in piloting, WAC-47 served as part of the 91st Recon Corps, reporting to Clone Commander Neyo. He was drafted into service as part of D-Squad, a special missions group of droids assigned by the Jedi Council to recover a vital Separatist encryption module. WAC-47 did not always see photoreceptor-to-eye with the mission's commander, Colonel Meebur Gascon, who treated the loyal droids as property. WAC-47, who seemingly had a program glitch that was unable to properly register the colonel's rank as anything other than "corporal," insisted Gascon treat D-Squad with the respect they deserved.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Height: 1.19m