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{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

SWCE 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Coming in 2024

April 10, 2023
April 10, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The third season will close out the fan-favorite animated series.

Clone Force 99 will be back for another mission.

Following the events of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, it was confirmed today at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 that Season 3 is on the way, arriving on Disney+ in 2024. Announced by executive producers Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Athena Portillo at the Bad Batch panel, it will be the final season as Lucasfilm finishes telling this part of the story.

The Bad Batch panel stage

An in-room teaser trailer was shown at the end of the panel, giving fans a sneak peek at Season 3. It began with the Emperor (once again voiced by Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid) visiting Dr. Royce Hemlock, leader of the Empire’s cloning efforts, on Mount Tantiss. “It is imperative that this facility remain secure,” Palpatine says. “Your brilliance is a great asset to this Empire.” All members of the Bad Batch appear, with Hunter addressing Omega’s capture at the hands of the Empire. “Omega’s been waiting for us. I’m not making her wait another day.” We see Omega and a sullen Crosshair, both still in Imperial custody. “I’m not giving up, Crosshair,” Omega tells him. “I won’t leave you, either. You’re my brother.” Throughout, there are glimpses of several worlds and characters, including Republic commandos, clones, Rex, plenty of giant creatures (“Why is there always a huge monster!” Wrecker asks, before dropping a thermal detonator in one’s mouth.), and Ming-Na Wen’s fan-favorite bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.

The Bad Batch follows the heroic Clone Force 99 — also known as the Bad Batch, a group of elite clones — in the aftermath of Order 66 and the rise of the Empire. The end of Season 2 saw the death of team member Tech and the capture of Omega — along with the revelation that she has a sister. How will the story end? Looks like we’ll find out next year.

For more on The Bad Batch, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage:

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SWCE 2023

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