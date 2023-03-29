All Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode Guides Now Available!

Dive into every episode of the shocking second season , and read up on new entries in the official Databank.

Nothing will ever be the same.

The second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which reached its shocking conclusion today with “The Summit” and “Plan 99,” was filled with action, laughs, heartbreak, and more than a few surprises. And you can explore Season 2 of the Disney+ series with StarWars.com’s official Episode Guides, available now for every episode, featuring story galleries, trivia, concept art, and the best of StarWars.com’s interviews and coverage.

We reunited with Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Omega, in the two-part premiere “Spoils of War” and “Ruins of War,” which took us back to Serenno in search of Count Dooku’s war chest. In “The Solitary Clone,” Commander Cody and Crosshair went on their own mission for the Imperial regime. This season, Clone Force 99 has been on several heart-pumping missions in “Faster” and “Entombed,” and “Tribe.” With the latest episodes taking us back to the heart of the Empire, Coruscant, for "The Clone Conspiracy" and "Truth & Consequences,” the season takes a tumultuous turn for the galaxy at large and the fate of every clone soldier.



In the last half of Season 2, the Batchers went on a risky mission to secure ipsium in “The Crossing,” and crossed paths with the cybernetically-enhanced gang boss Mokko in “Retrieval.” In a story tying back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the team encountered a zillo beast clone in “Metamorphosis,” while Crosshair saw the evil of the Empire in “The Outpost.” “Pabu” saw the Bad Batch head to a potential new home, and “Tipping Point” saw the return of Echo and an escalation leading to an unforgettable two-episode climax in "The Summit" and "Plan 99."

To learn more about Dr. Royce Hemlock, the majestic Mount Tantiss, and other new characters, weapons, vehicles, and locations, check out more than 40 new and updated entries in the Star Wars Databank, from AT-AC walker to the modified zillo beast.

All episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are now streaming, only on Disney+.