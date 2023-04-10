Get all the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 intel with StarWars.com’s roundup, updated regularly.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 has arrived! If you couldn’t make it, fear not: StarWars.com has you covered. We’ll be publishing news every day and recapping everything right here throughout the show. So check out our roundup of all the big reveals below, and come back regularly to see the latest. We have spoken.



Thursday, April 6, 2023

Inside the LEGO Group’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Dioramas



Revealed just ahead of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, StarWars.com spoke with the LEGO Star Wars design team behind two creative new sets that celebrate 40 years of Episode VI.





Friday, April 7, 2023

The Ahsoka Trailer Is Here

Check out the first teaser trailer for Dave Filoni’s upcoming Disney+ series, as well as a new poster.

Three New Star Wars Movies Announced

Get all the details on new films coming from James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

New Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer Revealed



Our biggest look yet at James Mangold's Indy adventure.

11 Highlights from Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase

Get all the major insights and news, from Andor Season 2 to The Acolyte to new Star Wars films.





Saturday, April 8, 2023

Lars Mikkelsen Revealed as Grand Admiral Thrawn and More from the Ahsoka Panel



Discover 10 things we learned from the panel, including insights from Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson, and some surprise guests.

Rebecca Henderson Will Play Vernestra Rwoh in The Acolyte and more from the Star Wars: The High Republic Panel



Some major casting news for the upcoming Disney+ series, as well as reveals and surprises for Phase II and Phase III storytelling.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Will Return to Theaters



Episode VI is celebrating its 40th anniversary in a big way.

See Over 20 Hasbro Star Wars Reveals

Check out a galaxy of upcoming releases from the Black Series, Vintage Collection, and more.

Hasbro Announces More Indiana Jones Action Figures



Short Round (!) comes to the 6-inch Adventure Series, along with Temple of Doom Indy, and more.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2 Announced

Dave Filoni made the surprise announcement at a panel celebrating the 15th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.





Sunday, April 9, 2023

Respawn's Stig Asmussen Breaks Down New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Trailer



The game director speaks exclusively with StarWars.com.

Dark Horse Comics Reveals a Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III Teaser and More

The Force is strong with all-ages Star Wars comics.

Funko Reveals New Micro-Sized Star Wars Bitty Pop! Line



Check out these super-small, super-cute collectibles and more.

10 Reveals from Lucasfilm Publishing

Get your first look inside new titles including Star Wars: Timelines, the cover of The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and the illustrated adventures of the youngest Jedi in The High Republic.





Monday, April 10, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Coming in 2024

The third season will close out the fan-favorite animated series.

Marvel Reveals Star Wars: Dark Droids Horror Event and More



The Star Wars comics epic kicks off in August.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Trailer, Key Art, and Cast Revealed

The animated anthology series will feature shorts created by studios from around the world.

Jazwares Unveils Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series V



See all the reveals, including the Rogue One U-Wing and more.

Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

The announcement came in the closing ceremony of Star Wars Celebration Europe today.