New Ahsoka Trailer: The Former Jedi Prepares for the Return of Thrawn

Watch the full official trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series, featuring new details and looks at Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera, Baylan, Shin, and the Grand Admiral himself.

Once a rebel, always a rebel.

Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for Ahsoka — and it’s the most action-packed look yet at the upcoming Disney+ series, confirmed to premiere with its first two episodes on August 23. The story follows Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan (Rosario Dawson) after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, as she continues her search for Grand Admiral Thrawn. Watch it below:

The trailer opens with a startling act by Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), a red lightsaber-wielding antagonist whose ultimate intentions are yet unknown. “We are no Jedi,” he says coldly. We also get our first full look at a visually arresting Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who Ahsoka believes is planning to return as “heir to the Empire,” as well as Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) via recorded message. The trailer features more of General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), both in the cockpit of the Ghost and addressing New Republic leadership, including Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), in an impassioned plea. Finally, we come to understand more about the strained master and apprentice relationship between Ahsoka and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). “Anakin never got to finish my training,” Ahsoka says. “I walked away from him just like I walked away from Sabine.” It all ends with a glimpse at more exciting teases of what's to come in the epic series.

In addition, Lucasfilm also released official key art for Ahsoka. Check it out below, along with a new behind-the-scenes featurette about Dawson’s journey to the series, the creation of Ahsoka Tano, and more insights into the show’s story.



