SWCE 2023: Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2 Announced

April 8, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The animated series of shorts will return with new episodes.

Dave Filoni announced today at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 that Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will return for a second season on Disney+. The news came as a surprise, but a welcome one, at the end of a panel celebrating the 15th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

"Tales of the Jedi was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more," he said.

The first season of Tales of the Jedi featured six episodes, with a split focus on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. For more on Season 1, check out StarWars.com’s list of 15 highlights, and stay tuned to StarWars.com for all things Tales of the Jedi.

