SWCE 2023: 10 Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

Get your first look inside new titles including Star Wars: Timelines, the cover of The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and the illustrated adventures of the youngest Jedi in The High Republic.

From adult novels to non-fiction, all-ages comics to audiobook epics, storytelling in the Star Wars saga continues to expand on our understanding of favorite characters, key moments, and other fascinating elements in the galaxy far, far away. At the Lucasfilm Publishing panel today at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, host Michael Siglain, Lucasfilm Publishing's creative director, and authors Kristin Baver, Adam Christopher, Claudia Gray, Amy Richau, Clayton Sandell, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule revealed new pages, never-before-seen covers, and details from inside books that will make a fine addition to our own collections.



1. Star Wars: Timelines delves into everything from Din Djarin’s identity to the World Between Worlds.

Fans eager to better understand how the timeline of events unfolds across all Star Wars storytelling will get their hands on Star Wars: Timelines later this month, written by Kristin Baver, Amy Richau, Clayton Sandell, Cole Horton, and Jason Fry — with a first-to-market release exclusively at Star Wars Celebration. But the panel provided an early glimpse at three exciting spreads: The Mandalorian, World Between Worlds, and the Battle of Yavin.

2. Star Wars:100 Objects includes key pieces from the birth of the rebellion and the Hidden Path.

Kristin Baver’s illustrated story of 100 essential objects from the Star Wars galaxy arrived this week, and includes items from more recent Star Wars series on Disney+. Pages revealed the Rebel Manifesto, Karis Nemik’s journal from Andor, and a remnant from the Hidden Path’s safehouse first seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which helped Force-sensitives to escape Order 66.

3. Speaking of Jedi survivors, the cover of The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was revealed.



We can’t wait to uncover the latest adventures of Cal Kestis when the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game arrives later this month, then delve into the concept art that started it all this December.

4. Two new character stories were uncovered in From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi.



The anthology celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will feature 40 new short stories by 40 different authors, including Kristin Baver, writing a story focused on Sy Snootles, and Adam Christopher, revisiting Enric Pryde from his novel Shadow of the Sith and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



5. We’ll learn more about everyone from Avar Kriss to Marchion Ro in the new Star Wars: The High Republic Character Encyclopedia.

We got our first look inside the new book written by Amy Richau and Megan Crouse, with spreads focused on the Marshal of Starlight Beacon and the Eye of the Nihil. The book arrives this November.

6. We’re about to uncover the Secrets of the Wookiees.



The cover of Marc Sumerak’s newest entry in the illustrated series, with art by Alberto Buscicchio, was revealed. It arrives this October.

7. In other Wookiee news, Burryaga is back to help Yoda and the younglings.

The towering Wookiee Jedi from The High Republic comes to life in new illustrations from Valeria Valdivia in a book written by Charles Soule and his daughter, Rosemary, Jedi Brave in Every Way. The book arrives this October.

8. We got a look inside Young Jedi Adventures: Jedi Training.

Another book aimed at the youngest Star Wars fans, Young Jedi Adventures: Jedi Training by Caitlin Kennedy, adds to the tale of Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs as seen in the forthcoming animated series Young Jedi Adventures. Both the book and the series arrive this May.

9. The cover and two recipes from Star Wars: The Ultimate Cookbook, were revealed.

The new book from Jenn Fujikawa and Sumerak will have us whipping and stirring around the stars with new dishes like the bantha burger and the Csaplar shake.

10. And we’re flipping over the new Star Wars Flip Pops.

Part pop-up book, part collectible, the new Flip Pops are focused on Darth Vader and Boba Fett — and come from the mind of Matthew Reinhart, creator of several amazing Star Wars pop-up books.