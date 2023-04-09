ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SWCE 2023: Dark Horse Reveals a Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III Teaser, New Jaxxon Art, and More

April 9, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The publisher gave fans a first look at upcoming comics for younglings of all ages.

The Force is strong with all-ages Star Wars comics.

Today at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Dark Horse Comics, purveyor of Star Wars comics geared toward younger audiences and fans of all ages, gave readers a look at what’s to come. Among the many sneak peeks were Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures and a teaser image for Phase III, Cavan Scott’s next collection of creepy tales in Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star, Quinlan Vos’ return to Dark Horse, all-new Jaxxon variant covers, and much more. Check out all the cover and interior reveals in the gallery below!

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III teaser image

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: Quest of the Jedi cover

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: Quest of the Jedi cover

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: Quest of the Jedi cover

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: Quest of the Jedi interiors

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: Quest of the Jedi interiors

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star cover

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star interiors

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Jaxxon Annual cover

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Jaxxon Annual cover

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Jaxxon Annual concept sketches

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Jaxxon Annual concept sketches

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Jaxxon Annual concept sketches

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Jaxxon Annual concept sketches

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Jaxxon Annual interior spread

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Jaxxon Annual interiors

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #9 cover with Quinlan Vos

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Cad Bane concept art

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Cad Bane concept art

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Quinlan Vos concept art

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Quinlan Vos concept art

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #5 cover

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #5 interior

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #5 interior

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #5 interior spread

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures - Free Comic Book Day interior

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures - Free Comic Book Day interior

    SWCE 2023

