SWCE 2023: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Trailer, Key Art, and Cast Revealed

The animated anthology series will feature shorts created by studios from around the world.

Here’s your first look at new visions of the Star Wars galaxy.

At the Star Wars: Visions panel today at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Lucasfilm and Disney+ revealed the official trailer for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 — the follow-up to the critically acclaimed debut season of the animated anthology series. True to the spirit of the show, Volume 2 will feature nine new shorts from nine studios from across the globe, all with their own unique take on the saga.



The trailer is filled with quick cuts between the shorts, showcasing the diverse styles of each. There’s the colorful and intense “Sith,” which opens the trailer with a lightsaber battle; the delightful stop motion and humor of “I Am Your Mother”; and a powerful moment from 2D-animated “In the Stars” by Punkrobot, in which a girl stands her ground against a TIE fighter. Check out the stunning trailer below.

In addition, key art for the series made its debut at the panel. The image features characters from each short emerging from a stylized “2,” illustrating the wide-ranging stories, tones, and styles of every Volume 2 production.

Finally, the full cast for Volume 2 was also announced today, featuring some amazing surprises, including Denis Lawson returning as Wedge Antilles in “I Am Your Mother” and screen icon Anjelica Huston as the Sith Mother in “Screecher’s Reach.” See the list below.



“Sith” by El Guiri

A former Sith apprentice, leading a peaceful, but isolated life, is confronted by the past when her old master tracks her down.

ÚRSULA CORBERÓ as Lola

LUIS TOSAR as Sith Master

ÚRSULA CORBERÓ and LUIS TOSAR also voice their characters in the Spanish dub.

“Screecher’s Reach” by Cartoon Saloon

A young girl, seeking reprieve from her days in a rural workhouse, discovers a legendary haunted cave with her friends. The cave’s dark pull will change the trajectory of her life forever.

EVA WHITTAKER as Daal

ALEX CONNOLLY as Baython

NOAH RAFFERTY as Quinn

MOLLY MCCANN as Keena

ANJELICA HUSTON as Sith Mother

NIAMH MOYLES as Ghost

“In the Stars” by Punkrobot

Two sisters, the last of their kind who live in hiding on their ravaged land, squabble about how to survive with the Empire encroaching. On a water run, the sisters must fight back when they are discovered.

VALENTINA MUHR as Koten

JULIA OVIEDO as Tichina

KATE DICKIE as Officer

AMPARO NOGUERA as Officer

VALENTINA MUHR and JULIA OVEIDO also voice their characters in the Spanish Dub

“I Am Your Mother” by Aardman

Young pilot Anni, who is embarrassed by her sweet, but clingy mum, must team with her for a madcap family race at the academy. Along the way, their relationship is tested by the elements, their old ship, other racers...and each other!

MAXINE PEAKE as Kalina Kalfus

CHARITHRA CHANDRAN as Annisoukaline Kalfus

DAISY HAGGARD as Dorota Van Reeple

BEBE CAVE as Julan Van Reeple

DENIS LAWSON as Wedge Antilles

“Journey to the Dark Head” by Studio Mir (Korean Language Cast)

A hopeful mechanic and disillusioned young Jedi team up for a risky and unlikely quest to turn the tide of the galactic war, but dark forces tail them.

JANG YE NA as Ara / Young Ara

LEE KYUNG TAE as Toul

YUN YONG SIK as Bichan

CHWANG KWANG as Interpreter

CHOI SOO MIN as Master Duta

SHIN YONG WOO as Master Leesagum / Shopkeeper

LIM CHAE HEON as Training Partner

LEE SO YOUNG as Master Moru / Another Jedi

“Journey to the Dark Head” by Studio Mir (English Dub Cast)

ASHLEY PARK as Ara / Young Ara

EUGENE LEE YANG as Toul

DANIEL DAE KIM as Bichan

ALBERT KONG as Interpreter / Jedi Master A

GREG CHUN as Shopkeeper / Master Leesagum / Training Partner / Padawan

JONELLA LANDRY as Master Duta

JUDY ALICE LEE as Master Moru / Another Jedi

“The Spy Dancer” by Studio La Cachette

The premier dancer at a famous, Imperial-frequented cabaret uses her unique skill-set to spy for the Rebellion, but the presence of a mysterious officer threatens to derail her mission.

CAMILLE COTTIN as Loi’e

LAMBERT WILSON as Jon

KAYCIE CHASE as Hétis

RUDI-JAMES JEPHCOTT as The Officer

BARBARA WEBER-SCAFF as Mee’ma & Additional Voices

BRUCE SHERFIELD as Additional Voices

TAYLOR GASMAN as Additional Voices

“The Bandits of Golak” by 88 Pictures

Fleeing from their village by train and pursued by ferocious Imperial forces, a boy and his force-sensitive younger sister seek refuge in a vibrant and dangerous dhaba.

SURAJ SHARMA as Charuk

SONAL KAUSHAL as Rani

NEERAJ KABI as Inquisitor

LILLETE DUBEY as Rugal

SAHIL VAID as Maghadi and Scavenger RICHARD JOEL as Scavenger SUMANTO RAY as Conductor, Jangori Leader and Dhoona

RAJEEV RAJ as Helper

AVIRAL KUMAR as Stormtrooper

ISH THAKKAR as Stormtrooper and Alien AADITYA SHARMA as Stormtrooper and Alien

SHIVANI DARBARI as Crowd

“The Pit” by Lucasfilm Ltd. and D’ART Shtajio

A fearless young prisoner, forced to dig for kyber by the Empire, plans a risky escape for he and his people.

DAVEED DIGGS as Crux

ANIKA NONI ROSE as Eureka / Mother

JORDYN CURET as Livy

CEDRIC YARBROUGH as Old Prisoner

STEVE BLUM as Commander

MATTHEW WOOD as Stormtroopers

“Aau’s Song” by Triggerfish

An alien child who longs to sing is raised by her loving, but stern father to stay quiet because of the calamitous effect her voice has on the crystals in the nearby mines.

MPILO JANTJIE as Aau (dialogue)

DINEO DU TOIT as Aau (singing)

TUMISHO MASHA as Abat

CYNTHIA ERIVO as Kratu

FAITH BALOYI as Attu

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 arrives May the 4th on Disney+. For more on the series and the studios behind Volume 2, check out StarWars.com’s previous coverage.