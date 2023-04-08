ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SWCE 2023: See Over 20 Hasbro Star Wars Reveals

April 8, 2023
April 8, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The future is bright for the Black Series, the Vintage Collection, and beyond.

For Star Wars collectors, there’s A LOT to look forward to.

That was made clear at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, as Hasbro revealed a staggering amount of action figures, role-playing items, and more across its Star Wars lines. 

The highlights spanned Star Wars history and were many, including the Star Wars: The Black Series Ahsoka's Premium Electronic Clone Trooper Helmet, based on the customized gear seen in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars; tons of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary releases, from Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Moff Jerjerrod and Nien Nunb to the Black Series Force Spirit pack (with Anakin, Yoda, and Obi-Wan) and Jabba the Hutt set; new Black Series releases of the Bad Batch in their colorful Season 2 armor; The Mandalorian-inspired products, including Black Series Cad Bane and the stunning Vintage Collection N-1 Starfighter; and the adorable Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic inspired by the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Hasbro also made several pipeline (releases coming further down the road) announcements: in the Black Series, new holiday-themed figures, General Grievous (GameStop exclusive), Obi-Wan Kenobi (based on his appearance at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Walmart exclusive), Battle Damaged Darth Vader (as seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Target exclusive), Qui-Gon Jinn (Target exclusive, inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi), Clone Trooper (Target exclusive, based on the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith design), and Pre Vizsla are on the way. In the Vintage Collection, Pre-Vizsla, the Grand Inquisitor, Grand Admiral Thrawn (from Star Wars Rebels), Director Krennic, and Darth Revan, are all in development.

We weren’t kidding when we said there’s a lot! So make some room on your display shelf and check out all the reveals below. For fans of a certain adventuring archaeologist, swing over to Lucasfilm.com for Hasbro's new Indiana Jones treasures that debuted at Celebration.

  • Monopoly: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Edition (Available: Summer 2023)

  • Monopoly: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Edition (Available: Summer 2023)

  • Monopoly: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Edition (Available: Summer 2023)

  • Star Wars: Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Premium Electronic Helmet (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Premium Electronic Helmet (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Cad Bane (Available: Spring 2024)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Cad Bane (Available: Spring 2024)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Cad Bane (Available: Spring 2024)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Commando (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Commando (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Dok-Ondar (Available: Fall 2023, shopDisney Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Dok-Ondar (Available: Fall 2023, shopDisney Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Echo (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Echo (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Emperor's Royal Guard (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Emperor's Royal Guard (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Emperor's Royal Guard (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Force Spirits (Available: Summer 2023, Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Force Spirits (Available: Summer 2023, Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats Darth Maul (Old Master) (Available: Fall 2023, GameStop Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats Darth Maul (Old Master) (Available: Fall 2023, GameStop Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats Darth Maul (Old Master) (Available: Fall 2023, GameStop Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Hunter (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Hunter (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Hunter (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Jabba the Hutt & Salacious B. Crumb (Available: Fall 2023, Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Jabba the Hutt & Salacious B. Crumb (Available: Fall 2023, Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Jabba the Hutt & Salacious B. Crumb (Available: Fall 2023, Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Jedi Knight) (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Jedi Knight) (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Jedi Knight) (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Omega (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Spring 2024)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Omega (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Spring 2024)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Tech (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Tech (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Tech (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Wrecker (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Black Series Wrecker (Mercenary Gear) (Available: Fall 2023, Walmart Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Nien Nunb (Available: Summer 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Nien Nunb (Available: Summer 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jabba's Court Denizens (Available: Summer 2023, Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jabba's Court Denizens (Available: Summer 2023, Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney Exclusive)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Krrsantan (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Krrsantan (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Moff Jerjerrod (Available: Summer 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Moff Jerjerrod (Available: Summer 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Moff Jerjerrod (Available: Summer 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter (Available: Fall 2023)

  • Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter (Available: Fall 2023)

