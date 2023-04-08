SWCE 2023: See Over 20 Hasbro Star Wars Reveals

The future is bright for the Black Series, the Vintage Collection, and beyond.

For Star Wars collectors, there’s A LOT to look forward to.

That was made clear at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, as Hasbro revealed a staggering amount of action figures, role-playing items, and more across its Star Wars lines.



The highlights spanned Star Wars history and were many, including the Star Wars: The Black Series Ahsoka's Premium Electronic Clone Trooper Helmet, based on the customized gear seen in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars; tons of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary releases, from Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Moff Jerjerrod and Nien Nunb to the Black Series Force Spirit pack (with Anakin, Yoda, and Obi-Wan) and Jabba the Hutt set; new Black Series releases of the Bad Batch in their colorful Season 2 armor; The Mandalorian-inspired products, including Black Series Cad Bane and the stunning Vintage Collection N-1 Starfighter; and the adorable Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic inspired by the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Hasbro also made several pipeline (releases coming further down the road) announcements: in the Black Series, new holiday-themed figures, General Grievous (GameStop exclusive), Obi-Wan Kenobi (based on his appearance at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Walmart exclusive), Battle Damaged Darth Vader (as seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Target exclusive), Qui-Gon Jinn (Target exclusive, inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi), Clone Trooper (Target exclusive, based on the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith design), and Pre Vizsla are on the way. In the Vintage Collection, Pre-Vizsla, the Grand Inquisitor, Grand Admiral Thrawn (from Star Wars Rebels), Director Krennic, and Darth Revan, are all in development.

We weren’t kidding when we said there’s a lot! So make some room on your display shelf and check out all the reveals below. For fans of a certain adventuring archaeologist, swing over to Lucasfilm.com for Hasbro's new Indiana Jones treasures that debuted at Celebration.

