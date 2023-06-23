ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

June 23, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Convention-exclusive items are now available to all.

Missed out on some galactic treasures at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023? Now’s your chance to add them to your collection.

StarWars.com is pleased to report that the official Star Wars Celebration Online Store is now open to all, featuring exclusive merchandise made just for the big event. That includes a Dave Filoni-designed Ahsoka shirt, Star Wars: Revenge of the Jedi (that’s right, Revenge!) tees, Max Rebo Band plushies, and more items not available anywhere else. Check out a few of our favorites below, and make the jump over to the official Star Wars Celebration site to shop the full range.

    SWCE 2023

