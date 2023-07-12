Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

Several series were honored across multiple categories, including Outstanding Drama Series for Andor and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, and Light & Magic have been honored with 23 nominations in 21 different categories at the 75th Primetime Emmy® Awards. Among the top honors, Andor was nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category with a total of 8 nominations, Obi-Wan Kenobi nabbed a nomination in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category and a total of 5 nominations, and The Mandalorian was nominated for a total of 9 nominations.

"This morning the 2023 Emmy nominations were announced and I am thrilled to share that a record four of our productions – The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Light & Magic – have received an outstanding combined 23 nods across 21 categories," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a message to employees. "I am so proud of everyone who worked on these productions and the acknowledgement each one of them has so dearly earned for their dedication and hard work."

Read the full list of Star Wars nominations below.



Outstanding Drama Series

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 20: The Foundling” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dean Cundey, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

Andor • “Rix Road” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Damián García, Director of Photography

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 22: Guns For Hire” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor

Obi-Wan Kenobi • “Part I” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer

Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer

Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Andor • “Rix Road” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Obi-Wan Kenobi • “Part VI” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor Josh Earl, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 19: The Convert” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Maria Sandoval, Hair Designer

Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist

Sallie Ciganovich, Hairstylist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 22: Guns For Hire” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Cristina Waltz, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Makeup Artist

Alex Perrone, Makeup Artist

Crystal Gomez, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor • “Rix Road” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Light & Magic • “Gang Of Outsiders” • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm Ltd.

James Newton Howard, Composer

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor • “The Eye” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor

J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor

Shaun Farley, Foley Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

John Roesch, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 24: The Return” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Brad Semenoff, Dialogue Editor

David W. Collins, Sound Designer

Luis Galdames, Sound Effects Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor

Joel Raabe, Foley Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Obi-Wan Kenobi • “Part VI” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Ryan Cota, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Jon Borland, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Levine, Sound Effects Editor

Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor

Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor

Thom Brennan, Foley Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Sean England, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Obi-Wan Kenobi • “Part VI” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Julian Howarth, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Mandalorian • ‘Chapter 24: The Return” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer

Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer

Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor

TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer

Richard Van Den Bergh, Special Effects Supervisor

Neal Scanlan, Creature Effects & Droid Supervisor

Liyana Mansor, Lead Visual Effects Editor

Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

Jelmer Boskma, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor

Jean-Clément Soret, Colorist

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Grady Cofer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production

Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer

Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production

Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor

Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor

Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor, Production

J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Victor Schutz IV, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Bobo Skipper, Important Looking Pirates Visual Effects Supervisor

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 24: The Return” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer

Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer

Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Andor • “One Way Out” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Beau Willimon, Written by

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC on Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Andor, The Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are all now streaming on Disney+.