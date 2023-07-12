Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

Several series were honored across multiple categories, including Outstanding Drama Series for Andor and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series for Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, and Light & Magic have been honored with 23 nominations in 21 different categories at the 75th Primetime Emmy® Awards. Among the top honors, Andor was nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category with a total of 8 nominations, Obi-Wan Kenobi nabbed a nomination in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category and a total of 5 nominations, and The Mandalorian was nominated for a total of 9 nominations.
"This morning the 2023 Emmy nominations were announced and I am thrilled to share that a record four of our productions – The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Light & Magic – have received an outstanding combined 23 nods across 21 categories," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a message to employees. "I am so proud of everyone who worked on these productions and the acknowledgement each one of them has so dearly earned for their dedication and hard work."
Read the full list of Star Wars nominations below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 20: The Foundling” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dean Cundey, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)
Andor • “Rix Road” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Damián García, Director of Photography
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 22: Guns For Hire” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor
Obi-Wan Kenobi • “Part I” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer
Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer
Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Andor • “Rix Road” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Obi-Wan Kenobi • “Part VI” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor Josh Earl, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 19: The Convert” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Maria Sandoval, Hair Designer
Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist
Sallie Ciganovich, Hairstylist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 22: Guns For Hire” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Cristina Waltz, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Makeup Artist
Alex Perrone, Makeup Artist
Crystal Gomez, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Andor • “Rix Road” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Light & Magic • “Gang Of Outsiders” • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm Ltd.
James Newton Howard, Composer
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Andor • “The Eye” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor
J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
John Finklea, Music Editor
Shaun Farley, Foley Editor
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
John Roesch, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 24: The Return” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Brad Semenoff, Dialogue Editor
David W. Collins, Sound Designer
Luis Galdames, Sound Effects Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor
Joel Raabe, Foley Editor
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
Obi-Wan Kenobi • “Part VI” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Ryan Cota, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jon Borland, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Levine, Sound Effects Editor
Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor
Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor
Thom Brennan, Foley Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Sean England, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Obi-Wan Kenobi • “Part VI” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Julian Howarth, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Mandalorian • ‘Chapter 24: The Return” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor
TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer
Richard Van Den Bergh, Special Effects Supervisor
Neal Scanlan, Creature Effects & Droid Supervisor
Liyana Mansor, Lead Visual Effects Editor
Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor
Jelmer Boskma, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor
Jean-Clément Soret, Colorist
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Grady Cofer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production
Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor
Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor, Production
J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Victor Schutz IV, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Bobo Skipper, Important Looking Pirates Visual Effects Supervisor
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 24: The Return” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer
Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer
Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Andor • “One Way Out” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Beau Willimon, Written by
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC on Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Andor, The Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are all now streaming on Disney+.