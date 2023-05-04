Celebrate Star Wars Day with These Most Impressive New Toys, Clothes, and More

Check out Force-filled products revealed today and other new items from around the galaxy!

Star Wars Day is here — and with it, some galactic surprises! In celebration of May the 4th, Lucasfilm and its family of licensees are debuting brand-new collectibles, fashion, and gear for fans of the saga. Set your scanners below for a first look at some exciting reveals, including a new Star Wars: The Black Series figure from Hasbro, and highlights of other just-announced items we love. (And don't forget to check out our guides to May the 4th deals for Star Wars products and savings on games!)



Star Wars: The Black Series ARC Trooper Fives by Hasbro (Walmart Exclusive)



StarWars.com is excited to reveal the first clone trooper Fives figure in Hasbro's Black Series line, inspired by the brave and beloved soldier's look from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Revenge of the Jedi Shirt by RSVLTS



Revealed here on StarWars.com for Star Wars Day, this bold button-down pays tribute to Episode VI on its 40th anniversary, as well as its original title. A limited-edition shirt, it will be available at 4 p.m. ET on May the 4th.

Star Wars Amazon Echo Dot Helmet Accessories by Amazon



Choose from three display stands — Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, and the Mandalorian — to add some Star Wars style to your Amazon Echo Dot.

The Mandalorian 3-in-1 Bundle Set by CASETiFY



This new 3-in-1 bundle set includes the limited-edition (1,000 pieces) N-1 Starfighter mobile phone case, along with the The Mandalorian Helmet Case and Grogu 3D Collectible Airpods Case.

Ahsoka Tano Collection by Corkcicle



Inspired by fan favorite Ahsoka Tano, this collection includes a sports canteen and tumbler. Perfect for former Jedi on the go.

The Mandalorian Passport Bag by DC Shoes



Do you travel as much as Mando? Then this passport bag from the new Star Wars™ | DC Shoes The Mandalorian™ collection is the bounty you need.

Han Solo (Endor) 1/6 Scale Bust by Gentle Giant Ltd.



Hey. It's me! Our favorite nerf herder comes to life with this gorgeous bust by Gentle Giant Ltd., made in celebration of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi's 40th anniversary. (Available starting 3 p.m. ET on May the 4th.)



